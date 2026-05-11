Helium 10 Chrome Extension (2026) – How To Setup & Use It?

The Helium 10 Chrome Extension is a free browser tool that helps Amazon sellers research products, analyze competitors, and estimate profitability directly on Amazon pages. With tools like Xray, Profitability Calculator, and ASIN Grabber, it’s used by over a million sellers worldwide.

However, the free version is quite limited. Most of the useful features are locked behind Helium 10’s paid plans, which start at $39/month. If you’re looking for a Chrome extension with more generous free access, SmartScout’s Chrome Extension gives you 1,000 free lookups per month with full product data, FBA calculations, and opportunity scores. No paid plan or credit card required.

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In this guide, we’ll cover what the Helium 10 Chrome Extension offers, how to use it, and how it compares to SmartScout’s extension.

Helium 10 Chrome Extension: Overview

This table provides you with a complete overview of the Helium 10 Chrome extension at a glance to see what it offers and how it best suits your needs.

Helium 10 Chrome Extension Details Pricing Free to install (Full features unlocked with Helium 10 paid plans starting at $39/month) Key Features Profitability analysis, FBA fee estimation, inventory tracking, review insights, competitor research, and keyword analysis. Who is it for? Amazon FBA and Walmart sellers who want data-driven selling strategies. User Base Trusted by over 1,000,000+ e-commerce sellers worldwide. Installation Available on the Chrome Web Store for quick setup.

Helium 10 Chrome Extension: Pros & Cons

Just like every other Amazon FBA research tool, Helium 10 also has its fair share of wins and losses. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of the Helium 10 Chrome Extension.

Pros: All-in-one platform (save money and avoid switching ecosystems)

Best product validation, reverse ASIN, and listings optimization tools

Full version included with every plan

Built-in SEO and marketing tools

Hands-on Amazon training

Responsive customer support Cons: No supplier database

Beginners can experience a steep learning curve

Helium 10 Chrome Extension Features

The Helium 10 Chrome Extension is an essential tool for Amazon sellers, offering powerful features to streamline product research, profitability analysis, and competitive insights.

Here’s how its key features can help:

1. X-Ray Amazon Product Research

X-Ray provides real-time market data, helping sellers evaluate top-performing products within their niche.

With access to over 450 million ASINs, you can analyze product demand, monthly sales, revenue estimates, FBA fees, and historical trends to make informed business decisions.

2. Profitability Calculator

Understanding profit margins is critical in e-commerce.

The Profitability Calculator evaluates costs and potential profits, factoring in Amazon fees, shipping costs, and similar expenses.

With this data, you can adjust pricing strategies to maximize earnings.

3. ASIN Grabber

This tool simplifies competitor research by extracting up to 100 ASINs at once.

You can quickly compile and analyze product rankings, prices, reviews, and Best Seller Rank, which is helpful for identifying trending or seasonal products.

4. Inventory Levels

Gain insights into competitor stock levels in real-time. See how many units a seller has in stock, their pricing strategy, and seller performance metrics.

This information helps you plan your inventory and avoid stockouts.

5. Review Downloader

Analyzing customer feedback is crucial for product optimization.

The Review Downloader lets you filter and analyze reviews based on criteria like verified purchases, star ratings, and helpfulness.

This feature helps sellers understand customer preferences and improve their offerings.

How To Add Helium 10 Extension in Chrome?

Getting started with the Helium 10 Chrome Extension is quick and easy. Just follow these steps:

Step 1: Head over to helium10.com/extension—this will take you to the Chrome Web Store.

Step 2: Click the “Add to Chrome” button to begin the installation.

Step 3: A pop-up will appear—just hit “Add extension” to confirm.

Step 4: Once the extension is successfully added, you’ll see a confirmation message pop up.

Step 5: Now, open your Chrome extensions menu (the puzzle piece icon in the top-right corner) and click on Helium 10 to activate it.

Step 6: If you’re not already logged in, you’ll be prompted to sign in or create an account before using the extension.

Step 7: Once you’re in, take a moment to check out the settings. Click the gear icon in the extension menu to customize it to your preferences.

Source: Helium 10

Source: Helium 10

Step 8: To unlock the full functionality, make sure the extension can run on all sites. Here’s how:

Click the extension icon in Chrome.

in Chrome. Find Helium 10 and click the three vertical dots next to it.

and click the next to it. Select “This can read and change site data” and choose “On all sites.”

and choose This will ensure that the extension works on platforms like Alibaba, Walmart, and Shopify.

Source: Helium 10

That’s it! You’re all set to start using Helium 10 to supercharge your Amazon selling strategy.

How To Use Helium 10 Chrome Extension?

Let’s break down the Helium 10 Chrome extension into its sub-tools and look at each one to understand how you can use it, especially if you are a beginner.

Once you log in, click on the extension logo on your browser. It will open a pop-up that will show you the following ways to use the extension.

From here on, we will refer to the following image as “extension pop.”

If you choose the “Browser Amazon Marketplace,” it will open the Amazon website.

Here, you can search for a product category. For example, I searched for “gaming keyboards,” and this was the result. You can see each product’s Best Seller Ranking (BSR). This data is displayed above each product.

Now, if you re-click on the extension icon, you will see features like Xray, ASIN Grabber, Xray keywords, and more.

You can run these tools on the search results page. The images below show how each of these looks at separate occasions.

Xray Tool

For a search category results page, you can see the total & average revenue, BSR, and reviews for each product on that page. The tool compiles them and presents you with a simple list to ease your research.

Source: Helium 10

You can also find suppliers, download data, see related keywords, and select and deselect specific products with ease, all from one single dashboard.

Xray-Keyword Research

If you have opened a product page, all you need to do is select this extension from the extension pop-up. The keywords pull up the top 10 products in a list and provide their analysis.

Source: Helium

With the tools, you can now perform quick keyword research without leaving Amazon.

ASIN Grabber

On the extension popup, you also see the ASIN grabber tool. With it, you can get data like Price, BSR, Review Count, and Ratings.

Source: Helium 10

Data at the top is always the average for each metric. You can also see the Product rank, details, and the brand.

Profitability Calculator

On the extension pop-up, you can select the profitability calculator while on a desired product page. You will see its price, weight, dimensions, freight cost, and more. Refer to the image below.

Source: Helium 10

You can also experiment with different dimensions and see how it will affect your profitability.

Inventory Levels

Inventory Levels show the stock availability for a seller, helping sellers track competition and identify when to push ads to capture the Buy Box.

Source: Inventory Levels

The tool can be accessed from the same extension pop-up by scrolling down.

Review Insights

Review Insights saves time by analyzing reviews for common phrases, eliminating the need for manual searching.

Source: Helium 10

You can export insights, view top phrases, and compare variations for a comprehensive review analysis. You can earn more on Helium 10’s review insights page.

Helium 10 Chrome Extension Not Working: Possible Reasons & Solutions

If your Helium 10 Chrome Extension isn’t functioning properly, several factors could be at play. Since Chrome and Amazon frequently update their software, temporary glitches can occur.

Fortunately, Helium 10’s developers monitor these changes and release fixes as needed.

However, if the issue is isolated to your system, troubleshooting is necessary. Here’s what you can do:

Extensions typically update automatically, but sometimes they don’t. To manually update:

Open Chrome and go to chrome://extensions/.

Enable Developer mode (top right).

Click Update (top left).

Disable Developer mode once updates are complete. (Turn off the toggle the same way you turned it on in the first place.)

If this resolves the issue, you’re good to go. If not, proceed to the next step.

Outdated browsers can cause compatibility issues. While Chrome updates automatically, sometimes it doesn’t go through.

Check for updates by clicking the three-vertical-dots menu > Help > About Google Chrome

Install any pending updates. (In my case, the browser is already on its most recent update, so there is no one to install it in the image below.)

3. Clear Cookies

Cookies store website data, but can interfere with Chrome extensions. To clear them:

Go to chrome://settings/privacy.

Click Clear browsing data and select Cookies and other site data.

Keep in mind that clearing cookies will log you out of websites.

4. Check Chrome’s Cookie Settings

Incorrect cookie settings can block Helium 10. Ensure that:

chrome://settings/content/cookies have “Allow third-party cookies” enabled.

If you prefer tighter privacy settings, add www.helium10.com and www.amazon.com to the Allow list.

By following these steps, you should be able to resolve the most common issues with the Helium 10 Chrome Extension. If problems persist, contacting Helium 10 support may be necessary.

Helium 10 Chrome Extension Pricing & Plans

Helium 10’s Chrome extension is available for all Helium 10 plans. You can use it for free without signing up for any Helium 10 plans.

Helium 10’s Chrome extension is free to use, but if you are looking for an upgrade, you can choose any one of the following plans:

Helium 10 Plans Monthly Pricing Annual Pricing Savings Per Month With Yearly Pricing Chrome Extension Access Starter $39/month $29/month $120 or 25.64% Limited access Platinum $99/month $79/month $240 or 20.20% Full access Diamond $279/month $229/month $600 or 17.92% Full access

However, the free version is limited and only gives you a partial glimpse of what the paid version can offer. If you are just starting out, you can install and scout the free version before you feel comfortable opting for a paid plan.

Helium 10 Chrome Extension Customer Reviews

Let’s now take a look at the real user reviews for the Helium 10 Chrome extension. I have compiled these reviews from sites like Trustpilot, G2, Reddit, and Quora to give you a holistic view of what the Helium 10 Chrome Extension is all about.

Reddit Helium 10 Chrome Extension Review

One Reddit user, Helium10Bradley, heavily applauded the Chrome extension and the overall Helium 10 software. Take a look at the review below:

Trustpilot Helium 10 Extension Review

Sahila Naz, a Trustpilot reviewer, received help from Helium support on how to use the Chrome extension. Read the entire review below:

G2 Helium 10 Chrome Extension Review

Julian S, a G2 reviewer, found that the extension glitched sometimes. However, he says, “The Chrome extension is good.”

Quora Helium 10 Chrome Extension Review

Quora user Sumner Hobart, who also happens to be an Amazon FBA seller, says he prefers the Helium 10 Chrome extension over Jungle Scout’s Chrome extension.

Helium 10 is highly regarded amongst other software like Jungle Scout when it comes to researching the Amazon FBA business and understanding the market. The reviews above highlight what people think of its Chrome extension.

Is the Helium 10 Chrome Extension Worth It?

I prefer Helium 10 for its accuracy and additional data points. When it comes to estimating sales data, most Amazon research tools rely on BSR data. While no tool is 100% accurate, I’ve found Helium 10 provides more reliable estimates than Jungle Scout by comparing my own sales data.

Helium 10 also offers sales trend graphs, review velocity tracking, and image count per listing, giving me deeper insights. These features help me make informed decisions and spot profitable opportunities.

A standout advantage is Helium 10’s free Chrome extension, which provides historical price changes and a review analyzer.

Helium 10 vs SmartScout Chrome Extension

Before exploring alternatives, here’s a side-by-side comparison of the two extensions:

Feature Helium 10 Extension SmartScout Extension Pricing Free (limited). Full access needs paid plan starting at $39/month Free. 1,000 lookups/month. No paid plan or credit card required Free Lookups Limited (caps on most tools) 1,000 per month with full data Product Research Xray (BSR, revenue, reviews, sales estimates) Product Opportunity Score, revenue estimates, competition data Profitability Calculator Yes (FBA fees, shipping, margins) Yes (FBA fees, size tier optimization, cost breakdown) Keyword Data Xray Keywords (top 10 products) Not in extension (available in dashboard tools) ASIN Grabber Yes (up to 100 ASINs) No Inventory Levels Yes (competitor stock tracking) No Review Insights Yes (phrase analysis, filtering) No History Charts Limited on free plan Yes (price, BSR, and offer history) Saved Presets No Yes (save research filters for quick access) Credit Card Required No for free plan. Yes for paid No Chrome Store Rating 4.3/5 4.5/5 Best For Sellers who want detailed product and keyword data on Amazon pages Sellers who want quick product validation with generous free lookups

Bottom line: Helium 10’s extension has more tools (ASIN Grabber, Inventory Levels, Review Insights), but most are locked behind paid plans. SmartScout’s extension is more generous on the free tier, with 1,000 full lookups per month and no credit card needed.

Helium 10 Chrome Extension Alternatives

Maybe you didn’t like how the Helium 10 browser extension is priced, or maybe you find the learning curve too challenging. Whatever the reason might be, here are a few alternatives for the Helium 10’s Chrome extension that make the cut:

SmartScout Chrome Extension

If your main frustration with Helium 10’s extension is the limited free access, SmartScout’s Chrome Extension is worth trying. It gives you 1,000 free lookups per month with no credit card and no paid plan required. Each lookup includes a Product Opportunity Score, FBA fee calculations, cost breakdowns, and historical data (price, BSR, and offer count over time).

The extension also lets you save presets for your research filters, so you can quickly re-apply your criteria when browsing different categories. And unlike Helium 10’s free plan, there’s no pressure to upgrade since the 1,000 monthly lookups reset every month with the same level of access.

SmartScout’s paid platform (starting at $29/month) adds deeper tools like the Subcategory Browser, Brand Database, Keyword Detective, Traffic Graph, and AI Visibility Monitor. But even without paying, the extension on its own is one of the most useful free research tools for Amazon sellers.

Key Features:

1,000 free lookups per month (no credit card, no paid plan needed)

Product Opportunity Score for quick product validation

FBA Calculator with full fee breakdown and size tier optimization

Historical charts for price, BSR, and offer count

Cost breakdown per unit including referral fees, fulfillment, and storage

Saved presets for research filters

4.5/5 rating on the Chrome Web Store

Pricing:

Chrome Extension: Free (1,000 lookups/month)

Paid plans: $29 to $187/month (for dashboard tools)

Jungle Scout Chrome Extension

Jungle Scout’s Chrome Extension provides real-time sales estimates, revenue projections, and competition analysis. Plans now start at $49/month or $29/month when billed annually. A standout feature is its Supplier Database, which helps sellers find and verify manufacturers.

AMZScout Chrome Extension

AMZScout’s Chrome extension is designed to help sellers analyze market trends and product potential with ease.

It offers sales estimates, historical price data, and competitor insights, making product validation more efficient.

The intuitive interface and profitability calculator help sellers avoid risky investments while optimizing their sourcing decisions for maximum returns.

ZonGuru Chrome Extension

ZonGuru’s Chrome extension focuses on data-driven insights for Amazon sellers, offering keyword tracking, listing optimization, and niche analysis.

It helps users quickly assess market demand, competition levels, and product viability.

With its user-friendly dashboard and integration with other ZonGuru tools, it’s a great option for sellers aiming to refine their strategy and boost conversions.

Conclusion: Helium 10’s Chrome Extension Provides Amazon Insights For Free

The Helium 10 Chrome Extension is a solid tool for Amazon sellers, especially if you’re already on a paid Helium 10 plan. The Xray, Profitability Calculator, and Review Insights features are useful for product validation and competitor analysis.

But if you’re on the free plan, you’ll hit limits quickly. That’s where SmartScout’s Chrome Extension stands out. With 1,000 free lookups per month, full product data, and no credit card required, it gives you more room to research before committing to a paid tool.

Get 25% Off For 3 Months on SmartScout Plans With our exclusive coupon, you can claim 25% discount for 3 month on SmartScout. Get Offer 203+ Claimed

Our recommendation: install both. Use Helium 10’s extension for keyword data and review insights. Use SmartScout’s extension for quick product validation and FBA calculations. Together, they give you a more complete picture than either one alone.

FAQs

Are Helium 10 and Jungle Scout the same?

Helium 10 and Jungle Scout are both Amazon FBA seller tools, but they offer different features and pricing. Both provide AI-powered tools to help you find profitable products and grow your business. Is there any alternative to Helium 10?

Alternatives to Helium 10 include Jungle Scout, AMZ Tracker, Exploding Topics, Viral Launch, and ZonGuru. These tools assist with product research, keyword tracking, competitor analysis, and listing optimization. What should you do if the Helium 10 Chrome extension is not working?

Ensure your Chrome browser and the Helium 10 extension are up-to-date. If the issue persists, disable conflicting extensions, clear browser cache and cookies, and restart your browser. Does Helium 10 have a Firefox extension?

Helium 10 does not offer a Firefox extension but has a Chrome extension available in the Chrome Web Store. Are the Helium 10 Chrome extension and Helium X-ray the same?

Helium X-ray is a feature within the Helium 10 Chrome extension. It provides product research insights when browsing Amazon search results or product pages. Is there a free alternative to the Helium 10 Chrome Extension? Yes. SmartScout’s Chrome Extension offers 1,000 free lookups per month with product opportunity scores, FBA calculations, and historical data. No paid plan or credit card is required. You can install it from the Chrome Web Store.