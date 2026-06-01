Jungle Scout Coupon Code (JUNE 2026): 50% OFF Discount

Use our Jungle Scout coupon code to get an exclusive 50% discount on your subscription and kickstart your Amazon FBA journey at a lower cost.

With this offer, you can get the Growth Accelerator annual plan for just $470 instead of $948 and enjoy big discounts on other Jungle Scout plans.

Here you can use our verified Jungle Scout coupons to get the latest discounts on all active plans:

Get 50% Discount On Growth Accelerator Plan Use this exclusive discount offer to get 50% off the Growth Accelerator annual plan and pay $470 instead of $948. Valid till 30th June 2026 Get Offer 69182+ Claimed Get 40% Discount On Starter Plan Use this exclusive discount offer to get a 40% discount on the Growth Starter plan and pay $29 instead of $49. Valid till 30th June 2026 Get Offer 60949+ Claimed Get 19% Discount On Brand Owner + CI Plan Use this exclusive discount offer to get a 19% discount on the Brand Owner + CI annual plan and pay $1,428 instead of $1,548. Valid till 30th June 2026 Get Offer 55799+ Claimed

In this guide, you’ll learn how to claim Jungle Scout coupons, compare the available offers, and choose the plan that fits your selling goals perfectly.

Active Jungle Scout Discount (June 2026)

Jungle Scout offers a discount for all users through our special link, which applies the discount code automatically. The best part — JScout.Discount has top-level Amazon FBA sellers who actually teach people how to get started with Amazon FBA.

Here are the available offers:

Deal Standard Price Discounted Price Discount Link Growth Accelerator Plan $948 $470 50% Off Claim Here Starter Plan $49 $29 40% Off Claim Here Brand Owner + CI Plan $1,548 $1,428 19% Off Claim Here

How To Claim A Jungle Scout Discount Code (Step-by-Step)

Follow these steps to get the exclusive Jungle Scout discount:

Step 1: Click on my special discount link to view available offers on Jungle Scout.

Step 2: Choose the best offer by clicking the “Buy Now” button. The Growth Accelerator is the best option for the biggest discount and extra benefits.

Step 3: Create a new account on Jungle Scout using your details. Fill in the required information and click “Next.”

Step 4: Enter your card details to finalize the purchase. You will see the discounted price on this page.

Once done, you’ll receive an account activation email. Now, you can start using Jungle Scout for your FBA journey!

What Is Jungle Scout?

Jungle Scout is one of the best platforms for selling, finding, and launching products on Amazon. It offers sellers accurate data, advanced features, and up-to-date tools to make decisions about their Amazon business.

For any Amazon Seller, it is essential to find a product that has the potential to sell on Amazon. Jungle Scout offers more accurate data so that you can find the right products to sell on Amazon. That is why Jungle Scout is the more reliable and easy-to-use software.

What Is Jungle Scout Academy?

Jungle Scout Academy offers structured lessons in product research, listing optimization, advertising, and scaling strategies, complemented by live mentoring and a private community for networking.

Students get access to practical assignments, case studies, and direct guidance to implement what they learn on their own Amazon stores.

Through Jungle Scout Academy’s in-depth lessons and interactive activities, you can gain all the knowledge required to become an expert in e-commerce and maximize your success on Amazon.

A Complete Research Tool For Amazon Sellers

Jungle Scout is a full-fledged research tool that brings you complete information about a product. You can conveniently audit and analyze various product pages to check their strategies. It will break down the complex data into easy-to-understand terms. Hence, you will understand these strategies.

You will get complete keyword research, strategy optimization, and much more. That’s not all! You can find valuable products if you don’t have any or want to add more to your sales. Overall, it is your one-stop solution to thrive as an Amazon seller.

Confused? Do you need clarification on Helium 10 and Jungle Scout? If so, read our detailed comparison here.

Beginner Friendly – Two Platforms

Like many other software and tools for Amazon Sellers, Jungle Scout keeps it simple. There are two ways for you to use it. You have an extension that works with any Chromium-based browser, like Edge, Chrome, etc. And you have a full-fledged app. Both are user-friendly and even beginner-friendly to use.

Latest Features Of Jungle Scout

Niche Hunter : The feature allows you to check various products available to sell on Amazon. You can check for high or low competition and determine the category you want to use.

: The feature allows you to check various products available to sell on Amazon. You can check for high or low competition and determine the category you want to use. Product Database : Jungle Scout makes it easier to find any product by using various filters, from price to keyword and much more. It is like shopping, but better.

: Jungle Scout makes it easier to find any product by using various filters, from price to keyword and much more. It is like shopping, but better. Keyword Scout : Once you have the product, you can use this feature to find relevant keywords. It will enable you to enhance your SEO tactics for better traffic and conversion.

: Once you have the product, you can use this feature to find relevant keywords. It will enable you to enhance your SEO tactics for better traffic and conversion. Supplier Database : As you don’t have the product in your storehouse, the Supplier Database provides some credible and trustworthy suppliers. You can determine which ones you would want to choose and correlate.

: As you don’t have the product in your storehouse, the Supplier Database provides some credible and trustworthy suppliers. You can determine which ones you would want to choose and correlate. Product Tracker: You can keep a complete track of the sales and products. It allows you to understand and evaluate profits and losses. That’s not all! Jungle Scout brings you various strategic insights to help you boost sales.

These are just a handful of the many other features that Jungle Scout provides. It is robust and well-versed. You can gauge by now that it is indeed worth investing in.

Jungle Scout Chrome Extension vs. Web App

Between the Jungle Scout Chrome Extension and the web app, it is not a matter of choosing one or the other; they both work well together.

The Jungle Scout extension helps you collect data from searches on Amazon or particular pages. This extension will install on your web browser and work as you visit the Amazon website.

You will know the estimated sales, review count, and product price with a single click on the extension. All of these provide valuable data to compare quickly.

With the help of a web app, you can filter Amazon’s database by price, categories, sales, and so on. The main aim of a web app is to find the potential sales products hidden in the intensity of Amazon stock.

It also gives you the potential to track competitors’ actions over time. It gives you some courage in potential sales, so you may enjoy it before investing your money, to trick you into thinking you are getting a discount.

Jungle Scout Affiliate Program

The Jungle Scout Affiliate program allows users to become affiliate marketers for the platform. It has various appealing offers, such as you can get 100% commission on the subscriptions other people make, and much more. However, not everyone can become a member.

First, you must apply for it with the correct details and information. Having affiliate marketing websites, YouTube channels, or Instagram handles is pivotal. Once they evaluate you, if you are qualified, then you will receive the link.

Now, you can share this link with anyone, even on your affiliate platforms, to get more users to join. It sounds simple, but there isn’t any discount here.

If you find any discount from an Affiliated link, it is likely that Jungle Scout is already offering it.

Canceling The Subscription

Jungle Scout’s monthly subscription has auto-renewal. It also means you must use a card with auto-pay to subscribe to Jungle Scout. However, after subscribing, what if you want to unsubscribe? It would be helpful if you could do it before the next billing cycle. Apart from that, here are the steps:

Log in to your account on the website.

Click on the icon or Avatar of your profile.

There, you will find Settings. Go there

Inside settings, you will find subscriptions.

Once you get into a subscription, you can cancel it.

Jungle Scout will give you three options. If you want to go ahead, cancel it.

Next, it will ask you for the reason and feedback; provide it, and you’re good to go.

Need more detailed instructions? Here’s a complete guide on How To Cancel Your Jungle Scout Subscription.

Jungle Scout Pricing Plans

Jungle Scout has four pricing plans that suit the needs of professional sellers. The subscriptions of Jungle Scout are listed below:

Plan Monthly Price Annual Price Starter $49/month $29/month Growth Accelerator $79/month $49/month Brand Owner $149/month $129/month

1. Starter Plan: The Starter Plan is great for beginners and costs $49 per month or $348 per year. It offers basic features to help you get started.

2. Growth Accelerator Plan: The Growth Accelerator Plan is for those who want more advanced tools. It costs $79 per month or $588 per year and includes features like competitor analysis and sales forecasting.

3. Brand Owner: The Brand Owner is for established brands and costs $149 per month or $1,548 per year. This plan provides extensive features, such as historical data and support for multiple user accounts.

4. Cobalt Plan: Designed for larger businesses with specific needs, the Cobalt plan offers custom pricing and unique features not found in other plans. To get a personalized quote, reach out to Jungle Scout directly.

Is Jungle Scout Worth It?

Jungle Scout is worth it. It’s an invaluable tool for anyone serious about selling on Amazon. It allows you to quickly and easily analyze the market, identify trends, and research products. You can use Jungle Scout to find profitable niches, uncover high-traffic keywords, and get the data you need to launch a successful business on Amazon.

Jungle Scout is worth it. It’s an invaluable tool for anyone serious about selling on Amazon. It allows you to quickly and easily analyze the market, identify trends, and research products. You can use Jungle Scout to find profitable niches, uncover high-traffic keywords, and get the data you need to launch a successful business on Amazon.

Jungle Scout Money Back Guarantee

Jungle Scout offers a 7-day money-back guarantee. In other words, once you subscribe to Jungle Scout, if you do not like it, you can ask for a refund within 7 days of subscribing. For this to work, you would first have to contact customer support. There isn’t any manual option for you to do it by yourself.

After you contact customer support, you can raise your issues or queries. They will provide you with an optimum solution regarding the money back. Once you answer their questions, you will get the refund as long as it is within 14 days.

Jungle Scout Customer Support

Jungle Scout appreciates that the only way to continuously boost service is to listen to what its customers are saying. Jungle Scout is interested in the experience the sellers are getting, their ideas, and if the tool provides everything the seller requires.

For sellers with comments or questions, Jungle Scout customer support is very easy to contact. Sellers can fill out their contact form, or you can send a message to support@junglescout.com. Its customer support team is beneficial, professional, knowledgeable, and quick in responding to your questions.

Don’t Fall For Fake Offers And Coupons

The options above are the only known methods for discounts, trials, refunds, or coupons. Don’t fall for any third-party provider that claims to have coupons and other offers. They are most likely exploiting some form of bug or system for it to work. As a rule of thumb, you can always check the service provider’s official website before you trust them.

If an offer isn’t available, it most likely won’t work. Of course, it doesn’t apply to credible affiliate marketers. But those are for various products, not something like Jungle Scout. So keep these points in mind.

Final Thoughts: Get up to 50% off on Jungle Scout Plans!

Jungle Scout Coupon 2026 is a great way to save big on your subscription. With this offer, you can get up to 50% off your plan and start your Amazon FBA journey with powerful tools at a lower cost.

It’s easy to use, just click the link, apply the coupon, and enjoy the savings. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced seller, this deal gives you everything you need to succeed on Amazon without paying full price.

So don’t wait—use our exclusive coupon and grab the best Jungle Scout discount before it expires!

FAQs

Are there any free Tools that Jungle Scout offers? No. Jungle Scout is thoroughly premium. To use it, you would have to subscribe to it. Even its browser extension is premium. However, Jungle Scout is one of the cheapest Amazon seller tools available. Hence, you can do much with Jungle Scout with the right amount. There isn’t any free trial, either. To use the refund policy, you first need to pay the amount. How Accurate Is Jungle Scout For Amazon Sellers? Jungle Scout has remarkable accuracy that goes up to 85% and is one of the fastest tools, better than Clickbank and other similarly known platforms. Can I try Jungle Scout for free? Jungle Scout doesn’t offer any free trial, but you can still try it for free for 7 days, as Jungle Scout offers 7 days of a refund policy. What form does Jungle Scout accept for payment? Jungle Scout accepts payment via credit cards such as American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. If you want to make it through PayPal, contact its customer support team at support@junglescout.com, and they will mail you a PayPal invoice. What is the marketplace that Jungle Scout supports? Jungle Scout supports marketplaces like Mexico, France, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain.