Helium 10 Discount Code (June 2026) → 40% OFF Coupon

Looking for the best Helium 10 coupon codes? Here are the top verified promo codes you can use right now:

20% Off for 6 Months – Apply code MC20 to get 20% off your first 6 months on Helium 10 Plans.

– Apply code to get 20% off your first 6 months on Helium 10 Plans. 10% Off Every Month – Use MC10 to save 10% every single month for life on Helium 10 Plans.

Get 20% Off For 6 Months on Helium 10 Plans – MC20 Use this coupon, you can get a 20% discount for 6 months on the Helium 10 Diamond or Platinum plans. Valid till 30th June 2026 Get Offer 69986+ Claimed Get 10% Off For Every Month on Helium 10 Plans – MC10 Use this coupon, you can get a 10% discount on your Helium 10 subscription every month. Valid till 30th June 2026 Get Offer 59579+ Claimed

More Active Helium 10 Coupon Codes

DEMANDSAGE20 – Save 20% on your first 6 months on any Helium 10 plan , including Platinum and Diamond.

– Save 20% on your first 6 months on , including Platinum and Diamond. DEMANDSAGE10 – Get 10% off every month for life across all Helium 10 subscriptions.

✅ All coupons are live and tested.

Active Helium 10 Coupons & Discount Offers – (June 2026)

Here are the latest verified Helium 10 coupon codes and discounts you can use in June 2026 to save on your subscription:

Helium 10 Coupons Discount Offer Applicable on Link MC20 20% Off for 6 months Platinum, Diamond Plans Here MC10 10% Off monthly Platinum, Diamond Plans Here

Offer 1: Get 20% Off for Six Months

Use the code MC20 to get 20% off on the Helium 10 Plans for the first six months. It’s a great option if you’re just starting or planning to grow your Amazon business quickly. You’ll get full access to tools like product research, keyword tracking, and more.

Offer 2: Get 10% Off Every Month

Use the code MC10 to get 10% off every month on the Helium 10 Plans. This is a good choice if you want to use Helium 10 for the long term while saving money every month. It works on all plans, including Starter, Platinum, and Diamond.

Helium 10 Key Features

Helium 10 has some great features, which you must know.

Powerful and fast Product Research.

Hunt various Keywords in Seconds.

Pro listing creation.

Effortless business management.

Analytics that help in Decision-Making.

Promotes business marketing with confidence.

These features make Helium 10 one of the best in the market, but to understand these features, you must know about its various tools.

How To Get The Helium 10 Discount (Step-by-Step)

To get the Helium 10 discount, here are a few steps to follow:

Step 1: Click the link to access the exclusive Helium 10 discount offers and click “Get 20% Off 6 Months.”

Step 2: Create a new account with your email and password, or log in to your existing account.

Step 3: Once logged in, go to the payment page and enter the coupon code to apply the discount.

Step 4: Enter your payment details and complete your purchase with the discounted plan.

Wow! You have claimed a discount on Helium 10.

Here are the features of Helium 10 –

1. Black Box

The Black Box is a tool for product research. This is important for Amazon’s likes because it lets you search and track the product by typing it out. The result will be projected based on what you have typed. You will also be able to find keywords and use ASIN to find your competitors.

2. Magnet

It is the tool for keyword research in Helium. It would be best to type seed keywords to find keywords; you will have a long list of keywords on your screen. They also help you find essential phrases and keywords that will help you generate profit.

3. Cerebro

Another tool for keyword research is to enter your competitor’s ASIN keyword. Then this feature helps you split out all the keywords based on your competitor’s ASIN ranking. Through this tool, you learn an excellent technique to get many keywords.

4. Frankenstein

A tool that gives you your search data every month will process many keywords at once. You also get details on popularity, competition, search volume data, etc.

You can cut down phrases that are not crucial for your ranking and duplicate keywords.

Few More Amazon Seller Tools Make Helium 10 Offer

Trendster : Helping with product trends, Trendster is a tool for your data analytics. As the name suggests, it provides valuable insights into trends and helps you understand the demand for your product.

: Helping with product trends, Trendster is a tool for your data analytics. As the name suggests, it provides valuable insights into trends and helps you understand the demand for your product. Chrome extension : Information like sales trends, estimated revenue, estimated sales, review rating, and review count is displayed through this : Information like sales trends, estimated revenue, estimated sales, review rating, and review count is displayed through this Helium 10 Chrome extension

Scribbles : With the help of the Amazon Seller API, this will put the keywords on Seller Central. Listing optimization is made easy through this tool. Profitable keywords can also be tracked to know whether they are helpful.

: With the help of the Amazon Seller API, this will put the keywords on Seller Central. Listing optimization is made easy through this tool. Profitable keywords can also be tracked to know whether they are helpful. Refund Genie : The name makes it understandable that it is your refund tool; it processes your reimbursement.

: The name makes it understandable that it is your refund tool; it processes your reimbursement. Keyword Tracker : A keyword tracker that will help monitor all the keywords, as per ASIN, that you wish to track.

Inventory protector : The hijacking of inventory will be prevented with the help of this tool. Quantity limits can also be set for all the products using this tool. It’s a great tool to avoid the list of illegal tactics.

: The hijacking of inventory will be prevented with the help of this tool. Quantity limits can also be set for all the products using this tool. It’s a great tool to avoid the list of illegal tactics. Hijacker alert : This tool lets you know if the competitor has hijacked the Buy box. The seller is liable to take action immediately if this happens.

: This tool lets you know if the competitor has hijacked the Buy box. The seller is liable to take action immediately if this happens. Misspellinator : The name describes the tool as a search tool for misspellings. You will be able to find the relevant keywords related to misspellings with the help of this tool. They help you generate more traffic on your product also.

: The name describes the tool as a search tool for misspellings. You will be able to find the relevant keywords related to misspellings with the help of this tool. They help you generate more traffic on your product also. The profit tool helps you track how your product performs in the different locations of the Amazon market.

Is Helium 10 The Best Choice For Me?

Helium 10 is the best platform for businesses that want to take their FBA business to the next stage. If you want to increase your FBA skills, try Helium 10 because it provides you with the entire FBA course, Freedom Ticket. It doesn’t matter whether you have just started an FBA business or you are a beginner; Helium 10 could be the turning point for the sellers.

Helium 10 Pricing Plans

Helium 10 offers three different pricing plans to the sellers, as follows:

Plan Monthly Price Anual Price Platinum $129/month $99/year Platinum $359/month $279/year Enterprise $1499/month $1499/month

1. Platinum Plan: You can start the FBA business well with a platinum plan if you’re a beginner. The monthly cost of the Platinum plan is $99. Helium 10’s essential features include ASIN alerts, keyword tracker, index checker, and follow-up emails.

2. Diamond Plan: The monthly fee for the Diamond plan is $279. It comes with all of the features of the Platinum plan, including multi-user login, inventory management, connections, up to four seller accounts, and more.

3. Enterprise Plan: The Enterprise plan is a custom-built solution for large brands and agencies starting at $1,499 per month. It provides the highest operational limits and 10+ user logins. This plan includes a dedicated Customer Success Manager to help manage global operations and provides access to advanced market intelligence through Market Tracker 360.

Helium 10 Add-ons Pricing

Helium 10 has several add-ons that can improve its main subscription plans.

1. Elite: This is an exclusive training program that gives sellers access to training sessions and networking events. It begins at $99 per month.

2. Market Tracker 360: This add-on offers detailed market information and starts at $500 per month.

Is Helium 10 Worth It In 2026?

Helium 10 is an all-in-one suite of tools designed to help Amazon sellers optimize their businesses. It includes various features, such as keyword research, listing optimization, sales tracking, competitive analysis, automatic repricing, and more.

The cost of Helium 10 varies depending on the plan you choose, but overall, it is worth it for the value it provides. In addition to its comprehensive suite of tools, Helium 10 provides excellent customer service and technical support.

Whether or not Helium 10 is worth it depends mainly on how much value you can get from its features and how much time and money you are willing to invest in growing your Amazon business.

Does Helium Offer Any Free Trial?

Helium 10 no longer offers a 7-day free trial. Normally, it provides free access to certain tools with limitations through its free plan. This allows you to try out essential features and get a feel for the platform without committing to a paid subscription.

Pros & Cons Of Helium 10

Here, we have listed the pros & cons of Helium 10 that you should know. Let’s have a look.

Pros All-in-one tool for Amazon sellers.

Optimizes product listings for better sales.

Tracks competitors and market trends.

Helps find profitable products and keywords. Cons Expensive for beginners.

The free plan has limited features.

Alternative Ways to Save on Helium 10

Apart from using the MC20 and MC10 coupon codes, there are a few other ways you can save more money on your Helium 10 subscription:

1. Choose the Annual Plan

If you know you’ll be using Helium 10 for a long time, it’s better to pay for the whole year at once instead of paying month by month. The annual plan comes with around 25% off compared to the monthly price.

2. Start with the Free Plan

Helium 10 has a free plan that gives you access to a few basic tools with limited usage. This is a great way to get familiar with the platform, try out the features, and see if it’s worth upgrading to a paid plan later. You won’t have to spend anything while you’re still learning how the tools can help your business.

3. Watch for Special Promotions

Helium 10 runs special offers during big shopping seasons like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and sometimes during the New Year or mid-year promotions. These deals can give you up to 40% off on premium plans. If you’re not in a hurry to subscribe, waiting for one of these sales can help you get the same plan for much less.

More Topics Like This:

Final Words: Get 20% OFF for 6 Months on Helium 10 Plans!

Want to save on Helium 10? Use these exclusive coupons:

MC20 – Get 20% off for 6 months

– Get 20% off for 6 months MC10 – Enjoy 10% off for life

Helium 10 is a powerful tool that helps Amazon sellers save time and money. It helps you find the best keywords, track product performance, and improve your listings for better visibility on Amazon.

With its data-driven features, you can manage pricing, stay ahead of the competition, and grow your FBA business more efficiently.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution to boost your Amazon sales, Helium 10 is a smart choice.

FAQs

Can I use Helium 10 for free? Helium 10 offers a free plan for all its users for a lifetime. This free plan offers all the basic features of Helium 10 as long as you want. Can I upgrade my plan to Helium 10? Yes, you can upgrade your plan at any time when you want. To upgrade your plan, select the plan you want in the pricing section. For more assistance, you can contact its customer support team at support@helium10.com. Does it offer any money-back guarantee? Helium 10 offers 7 days of risk-free money-back guarantee for all its users. If Helium 10 is not standing on your hype, you can claim your full refund within 7 days of subscribing to it. Does Chrome extension access come with the plan? Chrome extension is included in all plans. Its access is limited to a free plan, but you will get full access to the Chrome extension in the Platinum and Diamond plans. Is Helium 10 good for beginners? Yes, Helium 10 is excellent for beginners if you have the budget. Helium 10 gives you everything you will need to kickstart your Amazon selling journey; however, it can be expensive to access all the tools. What are the alternatives to Helium 10? There are many good alternatives to Helium 10, but the best ones are Jungle Scout, Viral Launch, AmazeOwl, AMZScout, and Zonbase. When does my free account expire? The free plan of Helium 10 is free forever, but there are some limitations to using each tool. So we recommend you upgrade your plan. Is Helium 10 or Jungle Scout better? When it comes to choosing between Helium 10 or Jungle Scout, it depends on the needs of the individual. Helium 10 is a more comprehensive tool suite that offers product tracking, keyword research, and pricing optimization. Jungle Scout offers more basic tools like product research, competitor analysis, and inventory tracking.



Both platforms provide excellent customer support and are well-known for their reliable services. If you need an all-in-one solution for Amazon sellers, then Helium 10 is a better choice. How many users can use Helium 10? Helium 10 is a comprehensive suite of Amazon seller tools designed to help maximize efficiency and profits. It offers an array of features that can benefit new and experienced sellers. The answer to how many users can take advantage of Helium 10 depends on your chosen subscription plan.



For example, the Basic Plan allows up to two users, while the Professional Plan allows up to five. If you opt for the Elite Plan, you can add as many users as possible.