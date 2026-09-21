Helium 10 Free Trial 2026 – Exclusive Access To Top Features

Helium 10 no longer offers the 7-day free trial, however they do offer a forever-free plan that provides limited but useful access to essential features like product research, keyword tracking, and listing optimization.

While the free plan has restrictions compared to paid versions, it is a great option for beginners, students, and small businesses who want to explore Helium 10 before investing. In this guide, we’ll explain how the free trial works and how you can get started.

If you are planning to buy a Helium 10 Subscription after using the free plan, then you can use our exclusive coupon codes “MC20” or “MC10” and get a 20% discount for 6 months or 10% discount per month on your purchase.

Get 20% Off For 6 Months on Helium 10 Plans – MC20 Use this coupon, you can get a 20% discount for 6 months on the Helium 10 Diamond or Platinum plans. Valid till 30th September 2026 Get Offer 69986+ Claimed Get 10% Off For Every Month on Helium 10 Plans – MC10 Use this coupon, you can get a 10% discount on your Helium 10 subscription every month. Valid till 30th September 2026 Get Offer 59579+ Claimed

Does Helium 10 Have A Free Trial?

Helium 10 used to offer a 7-day free trial but they have discontinued that offer. Right now they are only offering their free-forever plan which gives you limited access to Helium 10 tools.

With the free plan, you can learn to use the basic tools of Helium 10 and start your Amazon selling store as a beginner. Once you start to grow you can opt for the paid subscription.

This is ideal for Amazon sellers who want to explore product research, keyword tracking, and listing optimization without any upfront cost.

Who Benefits The Most From The Free Plan?

Here are the benefits most users take advantage of from the free plan; this is a good way to start an e-commerce journey.

Students & Beginners: It’s perfect for testing product research and keyword analysis without any financial risk.

It’s perfect for testing product research and keyword analysis without any financial risk. Side Hustlers: It works best for those trying Amazon FBA who want to test tools without paying upfront costs.

Small Teams & Startups: It allows you to explore essential tools and get familiar with Helium 10 before upgrading to a paid plan.

E-commerce Enthusiasts: This helps individuals learn Amazon analytics and gain valuable insights without feeling pressure or financial commitment.

How To Sign Up For The Helium 10 Free Plan?

Signing up for the Helium 10 Free Plan is easy and can be done in a few simple steps. Follow these instructions to begin using the platform without spending anything.

Step 1: Go to the Helium 10 website and click the Free 7-Day Trial button on the homepage.

Source: Helium 10

Step 2: Sign up with your name, email, and password

Source: Helium 10

Step 3: Follow the on-screen prompt to start the free plan.

Source: Helium 10

Step 4: You are all set to use the Helium 10 tools for 7 days.

Source: Helium 10

Features Included In Helium 10 Free Plan

The Helium 10 Free Plan allows users to explore essential tools for product research, keyword analysis, and listing optimization without paying. Here are the features you will get and use for unlimited days:

Amazon Keyword Research Tools: Get limited access to Cerebro 2 daily searches, 20 keywords per search, and Magnet to discover high-ranking search terms.

Get limited access to Cerebro 2 daily searches, 20 keywords per search, and Magnet to discover high-ranking search terms. Product Research Capabilities: Black Box (5 searches per month) is used to find profitable products, and Xray (10 searches per month) is used for real-time marketplace analysis.

Black Box (5 searches per month) is used to find profitable products, and Xray (10 searches per month) is used for real-time marketplace analysis. Listing Optimization Tools: Test Listing Analyzer and Scribbles (30-day limited access) to create optimized Amazon product listings.

Test Listing Analyzer and Scribbles (30-day limited access) to create optimized Amazon product listings. Amazon Chrome Extension: Access X-Ray, Profitability Calculator, Review Insights, and ASIN Grabber directly from your browser for quick product evaluation.

Access X-Ray, Profitability Calculator, Review Insights, and ASIN Grabber directly from your browser for quick product evaluation. Inventory & Market Analysis: Set up alerts for 2 ASINs and track 1 market using Market Tracker to monitor competitors and pricing trends.

Set up alerts for 2 ASINs and track 1 market using Market Tracker to monitor competitors and pricing trends. Amazon PPC Audit & Sales Estimator: Get a free PPC audit to assess ad campaigns and use the Amazon Sales Estimator to predict monthly sales volumes.

Limitations Of Helium 10 Free Trial

Although the free plan offers valuable tools, several restrictions limit its effectiveness for serious sellers. Check the limitations below to plan neatly:

Restricted Daily & Monthly Uses: Most tools have low usage limits, making it challenging to perform in-depth research or analysis in one session.

Most tools have low usage limits, making it challenging to perform in-depth research or analysis in one session. No Access to Advanced Tools: The free plan does not offer essential features like Adtomic (PPC automation), Keyword Tracker, and Refund Genie.

The free plan does not offer essential features like Adtomic (PPC automation), Keyword Tracker, and Refund Genie. Limited Listing Builder Functionality: You can only perform 2 searches per month, and there is no Amazon sync, which slows down listing updates.

You can only perform 2 searches per month, and there is no Amazon sync, which slows down listing updates. No Multi-Market Tracking: The free plan supports only 1 market in Market Tracker, restricting insights into global sales trends.

The free plan supports only 1 market in Market Tracker, restricting insights into global sales trends. Lack of Automation & Deep Analytics: Advanced features that automate ad campaigns, track keyword ranking over time, and provide real-time inventory forecasts are missing.

Helium 10 Pricing Plans: Choose The Best

Helium 10 offers several pricing tiers to help Amazon sellers at different stages of their business journey. Let’s look at the available options.

Plan Monthly Price Annual Price (Per Month) Best For Platinum $129/month $99/month Growing sellers looking to build their business Diamond $359/month $279/month Expert sellers scaling their operations Enterprise $1499/month $1499/month Amazon Sellers with their own brand

Whether you’re just starting or running a large operation, there’s a plan designed to fit your needs and budget.

1. Platinum Plan

The Platinum plan provides expanded access to all core Helium 10 tools, along with higher usage limits. You’ll get more keyword tracking capabilities (2,500 keywords), advanced AI advertising features, and deeper analytics.

This plan is the ‘Most Popular’ on Helium 10 and includes everything needed for building and growing an established Amazon business.

2. Diamond Plan

The Diamond plan provides the highest level of access to all Helium 10 features. You can access exclusive tools like the Search Query Analyzer, rules-based advertising options, and maximum keyword tracking capabilities.

This plan is designed for serious sellers who need comprehensive data and tools to scale their operations and outperform competitors.

Add-on Options

Helium 10 also offers powerful add-ons to enhance any subscription:

Source: Helium 10

Elite: This plan starts at $99/month and provides exclusive training and networking opportunities for top-tier sellers looking to scale faster. Market Tracker 360: Starting at $500/month, you can access detailed market intelligence to understand your competition better and grow your business.

Note: After logging in, you must have a paid Helium 10 subscription to purchase any add-ons, which can be accessed through the Plans & Billing page. Here’s the Helium 10 API guide to understand its Enterprise plan.

Special Discounts & Offers Available On Helium 10

Take your Amazon business to the next level with Helium 10’s powerful tools. These discounts will help you save while growing your online store.

1. 20% Off First 6 Months

If you’re looking for substantial savings in the short term, get 20% off for the first 6 months on the Platinum or Diamond Plan.

Source: Helium 10

This discount is perfect for sellers who want to explore data-driven insights, automation tools, and advertising solutions while keeping costs manageable. Use coupon code MC20 at checkout to activate the offer.

2. 10% Off Every Month

For those who prefer consistent long-term savings, Helium 10 provides 10% off every month for life on the Platinum or Diamond Plan.

This offer is ideal for experienced sellers who need continuous access to premium tools without worrying about price hikes. Use the coupon code MC10 at checkout, and the discount will remain active as long as you maintain your subscription.

Additional Information: Helium 10’s full Chrome Extension access is available with the Platinum Plan and higher, covering both Amazon.com and Walmart.com. However, Free Plan users get limited access to its features.

Check the Helium 10 review to know whether it is worth it for you to go ahead with a free or a paid plan.

Related Reads:

Conclusion: Helium 10 Offers A Forever Free Plan

Helium 10 only offer a forever-free plan. The free plan is great for beginners, students, or small teams who want to test out product research, keyword tracking, and listing tools without paying.

Once you’re ready to grow, you can upgrade to Platinum, or Diamond depending on your business needs. Don’t forget, there are also discounts available on paid plans to help you save while scaling your Amazon business.

FAQs

Does Helium 10 have free trial? Helium 10 has stopped offering a free trial, they only offer a free plan. What is the Helium 10 price? Helium 10 pricing starts at $129/month (Platinum) when billed monthly and the Diamond plan is $359/month. Prices are lower with annual billing and discounts. Can you cancel Helium 10 at any time? You can cancel your Helium 10 subscription at any time through your account settings with no long-term commitment. Can I get a refund from Helium 10? Helium 10 offers refunds upon request, provided you contact customer support. They review your request for eligibility and process refunds, including support for unknown charges or the Refund Genie tool.