Helium 10 Pricing (2026): New Plans & Cost Breakdown

Helium 10 is one of the most popular Amazon seller tools on the market, with 30+ features covering product research, keyword analysis, listing optimization, PPC automation, and more. But all of that comes at a cost.

In 2026, Helium 10 updated its pricing structure. The old $39 Starter Plan has been retired for new users, making Platinum ($99/month) the entry-level paid plan. The Diamond plan sits at $279/month (annual), and Enterprise requires custom pricing. There is a free plan available, but it’s quite limited and locks out core tools like Cerebro, Magnet, and Adtomic.

If Helium 10’s pricing feels steep for your current stage, it’s worth knowing that not every seller needs 30+ tools to get started. Tools like SmartScout offer deep Amazon market research starting at $29/month, with a free Chrome Extension (1,000 lookups/month, no credit card). It takes a different approach, focusing on top-down market data rather than individual product searches, which can be useful as a complement or even a starting point before investing in a larger suite.

Get 25% Off For 3 Months on SmartScout Plans With our exclusive coupon, you can claim 25% discount for 3 month on SmartScout. Get Offer 203+ Claimed

That said, if Helium 10 is the tool you’re evaluating, this guide has everything you need. Below, we’ll break down every Helium 10 pricing plan, what’s included in each tier, how to save with annual billing and coupon codes, and whether the investment is worth it for your business.

Helium 10 Pricing: Overview

Looking for the right Helium 10 plan for yourself? The table below provides a quick overview of what you can expect with each of the Helium 10 plans.

Take a look:

Helium 10 Details Lowest plan price 99/month (when billed annually) Highest plan price $359/month (monthly plan) Discount 20% per month in savings when billed annually. Learning via Freedom Ticket, Amazon PPC Academy, Exit Ticket Available in the Diamond plan

Helium 10 Plans & Pricing: Detailed Comparison

In this section, I will break down all the Helium 10 plans, from the free to the diamond and everything in between, so that you can choose what’s best for you.

Let’s start with the free plan first.

1. Platinum Plan

Subscription period Price Monthly Pricing $129/month Annual Pricing $99/month

The Helium 10 Platinum Plan is now the entry-level paid plan for new and early-stage Amazon sellers.

It’s an excellent option for Amazon merchants who may need more features than the Starter plan but don’t currently want to stretch their wallets for a Diamond subscription.

The Platinum Plan is perfect for entrepreneurs who want to expand their businesses but are not yet ready to introduce their products into more marketplaces, as you can do with the Diamond Plan.

This plan gives you access to all the tools and resources that can help you optimize your operations.

Helium 10 Platinum plan tool features and accessibility:

Freedom Ticket – Full Access

Profits – Full Access

Black Box – 250 Uses/day

Trendster – Full Access

Xray (Chrome Extension) – Full Access

Xray for Influencers – Full Access

Magnet – Full Access

Cerebro – Full Access

Frankenstein – Full Access

Scribbles – Full Access

Listing Analyzer – 50 Searches per Month

Listing Builder – 20 Lifetime Uses

Index Checker – 150 Uses

Alerts – 20 ASINs

Inventory Management – Up to 40 SKUs

Follow-up – 5,000 Emails/Month

Keyword Tracker – 500 Keywords

Market Tracker – 3 Markets

Portals QR Codes – 10 Codes/10,000 Scans per Month

Portals Product Inserts – Full Access

Connected Accounts – 2 Tokens

Freedom Ticket

Amazon PPC Academy (Intermediate-to-advanced ads training)

2. Diamond Plan

Subscription Period Price Monthly Pricing $359/month Annual Pricing $279/month

The Diamond plan is the best choice for Amazon sellers looking to scale and need added features and extra tool usage access.

For example, if you’re on the Platinum plan, the features just don’t feel very helpful if you want to scale with features like multi-user login, account access, and more exclusive features.

Additionally, you’ll need to upgrade to the Diamond plan to track 2,500 keywords, access 5 markets, enable multi-user login, and more. Even if the cost seems high right now, over the long run, the price of the Diamond plan might just pay for itself.

Helium 10 Diamond Plan tool features and accessibility:

Freedom Ticket – Full Access

Black Box – 250 Uses/day

Trendster – Full Access

Xray (Chrome Extension) – Full Access

Xray for Influencers – Full Access

Cerebro – Full Access

Magnet – Full Access

Frankenstein – Full Access

Scribbles – Full Access

Listing Analyzer – 150 Searches per Month

Listing Builder – 300 Lifetime Uses

Index Checker – 300 Uses per Month

Alerts – 200 ASINs

Refund Genie – Full Access

Follow-up – 15,000 Emails/Month

Inventory Management – Full Access

Keyword Tracker – 2500 Keywords

Market Tracker – 5 Markets

Profits – Full Access

Portals Landing Page Builder – 6 Portals

Portals QR Codes – 40 Codes/100,000 Scans per Month

Portals Product Inserts – Full Access

Multi-User Login – 5 Users

Connected Accounts – 5 Tokens

Freedom Ticket

Amazon PPC Academy (Intermediate-to-advanced ads training)

Exit Ticket

3. Enterprise Plan

Subscription Period Price Monthly Pricing Not available (annual billing only) Annual Pricing $1,499/month

The Enterprise plan is Helium 10’s top-tier offering, designed specifically for large brands and agencies operating at scale. Rather than a fixed feature set, this is a custom plan built around your brand’s specific needs, with a dedicated team supporting your growth at every step.

Helium 10 Enterprise Plan features and accessibility:

Dedicated customer success manager and custom onboarding

Plans from $25K to $1M monthly ad spend

10+ users and 15+ seller accounts

Up to 5,000 ASINs and expanded usage limits

Access to global market intelligence in Americas, Europe, Asia, and Middle East

Weekly sessions, 1:1 coaching, and early feature access

Helium 10 Add-Ons Pricing

Helium 10 comes with three add-on options. Let’s look at the plans that let you purchase these additional tools. The table below also shows you the pricing for each add-on.

Primary Add-Ons

Add-ons Free Plan Starter Plan Platinum Plan Diamond Plan Keyword Tracker ❌ ❌ $19/month $19/month Market Tracker 360 ❌ ❌ ❌ $500/month Elite ❌ ❌ ❌ $99/month

Keyword Tracker

Helium 10’s Market Tracker simplifies monitoring product rankings on Amazon and Walmart, tracking both organic and sponsored keyword positions in real time.

With features like the Heat Map for spotting ranking trends, access to data on changes and search volumes, and competitor comparisons, The keyword tracker add-on helps you optimize your strategy and stay ahead of the competition.

Market Tracker 360

Helium 10’s Market Tracker 360, priced at $500 per month, provides businesses with accurate market share insights, detailed competitor analysis, and competitor ranking tracking.

These features help you make informed decisions, outperform competitors, and ultimately enhance your ROI, offering a strategic advantage for businesses focused on growth and market leadership. Explore Market Tracker here.

Helium 10 Elite members gain exclusive strategies, including leveraging Spanish keywords for untapped sales, launching private labels with YouTube, optimizing reviews for dominance, and understanding aggressive seller tactics.

This advanced tool helps sellers stay ahead and maximize their growth on Amazon.

Optional Add-ons

With an optional add-on, you can purchase more emails per month. Let’s look at the plans below.

Beginner: 5,000 emails per month for $47

5,000 emails per month for $47 Pro: 50,000 emails per month for $97

50,000 emails per month for $97 Enterprise: Unlimited emails for $197

These email add-ons can be great options if you just want extra follow-up emails and don’t want to pay for any other features.

Helium 10 A la Carte Plan

The Helium 10 A La Carte plan offers flexibility, allowing you to pick and choose the specific tools you need without paying for extras you won’t use.

With pricing set separately for each tool, you can build a custom plan that fits your exact requirements.

Simply add the tools to your virtual shopping cart as you go and only pay for the ones you select. Check pricing in the table below:

Access To Add-on Price Black Box $390/year Cerebro $390/year Keyword Tracker $590/year Magnet $390/year Alerts $390/year Refund Genie $990/year Xray $190/year Profits $390/year

However, not all Helium 10 tools are included, so if you need a particular feature that isn’t part of the à la Carte selection, you may need to consider another plan.

The A La Carte option option is ideal for sellers with a limited budget who need access to only a few specific tools at a time, but it might not be the most cost-effective option for those who require a broader range of features.

Advanced sellers looking to scale their business may find the standard Helium 10 plans, like Platinum or Diamond, offer better value and more growth potential.

Does Helium 10 Offer An Enterprise Plan?

Yes — and it’s now a core part of Helium 10’s pricing lineup. The Enterprise plan starts at $1,499/month (billed annually) and is purpose-built for brands and agencies doing beyond $10M in yearly sales.

It comes with a dedicated customer success manager, support for 10+ users and 15+ seller accounts, up to 5,000 ASINs, and access to global market intelligence spanning Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Click “Book a demo” on the Helium 10 pricing page to get a custom quote.

Is There Any Helium 10 Discount Available?

You can save up to 25% off of your monthly plan amount if you switch to the annual plan. Let’s take a look at the savings in the table below:

Helium 10 Plans Monthly Annual Savings in $ Savings in % Platinum $129/month $99/month $360/year 23.26% Diamond $359/month $279/month $960/year 22.28%

You save the most with the Platinum monthly plan, which is approximately 25% or $120 per year. For discounts, refer to our Helium 10 Discount page, the official Helium 10 website pricing page, or our latest posts on the topic.

Helium 10 Available Features With Subscription

Helium 10 equips Amazon and Walmart sellers with an all-in-one toolkit to simplify product research, keyword tracking, listing optimization, and business operations. Here’s a look at some of its most powerful features:

Black Box: It helps you discover high-potential products using advanced search filters like competition level, pricing, and category.

It helps you discover high-potential products using advanced search filters like competition level, pricing, and category. Xray: It is a part of the Helium 10 Chrome extension that lets you analyze sales trends and market data directly on Amazon and Walmart.

It is a part of the Helium 10 Chrome extension that lets you analyze sales trends and market data directly on Amazon and Walmart. Cerebro : It gives in-depth keyword insights, including search volume, competitor data, and organic vs. paid keyword distribution.

: It gives in-depth keyword insights, including search volume, competitor data, and organic vs. paid keyword distribution. Magnet : It helps you find high-performing keywords to optimize your listings and ads.

: It helps you find high-performing keywords to optimize your listings and ads. Keyword Tracker : It helps to monitor keyword rankings, with tracking limits ranging from 500 to 10,000 keywords, depending on your plan.

: It helps to monitor keyword rankings, with tracking limits ranging from 500 to 10,000 keywords, depending on your plan. Frankenstein: It cleans up and organizes large keyword lists to improve targeting.

It cleans up and organizes large keyword lists to improve targeting. Scribbles : It ensures your product listings are fully optimized by structuring descriptions and titles with relevant keywords.

: It ensures your product listings are fully optimized by structuring descriptions and titles with relevant keywords. Freedom Ticket : It is a $997 Amazon selling course by Kevin King and is included for free with Helium 10 subscriptions.

: It is a $997 Amazon selling course by Kevin King and is included for free with Helium 10 subscriptions. Refund Genie: It is available in the Diamond plan and automates the process of claiming Amazon reimbursements.

With different plans offering varied levels of access, sellers can choose the subscription that best fits their business needs. Whether you’re just starting or scaling up, Helium 10’s tools are designed to make your selling journey more efficient and profitable.

Which Helium 10 Plan Is Best For Me?

Are you confused about which Helium 10 plan is the best for you? Well, I have expanded on each of the plans below, stating who can benefit from them. Let’s choose a plan for you.

Platinum Plan : If you are new or early-stage and want to run your brand with the basics of product research, keyword research, performance tracking, and education including TikTok Shop Academy the Platinum plan is the right entry point.

: If you are new or early-stage and want to run your brand with the basics of product research, keyword research, performance tracking, and education including TikTok Shop Academy the Platinum plan is the right entry point. Diamond Plan: If you are a seasoned professional with enough experience to not only research but scale your existing operations, the diamond plan can make that easy for you.

If you are a seasoned professional with enough experience to not only research but scale your existing operations, the diamond plan can make that easy for you. Enterprise Plan: It is best for brands & agencies who want more than what the Diamond plan can provide. It has advanced automation, real-time insights, and scalable tools to optimize its Amazon & Walmart operations.

Alternatively, you can also take a quiz below the pricing table on the Helium 10 Pricing page.

In the end, the answer to the best plan boils down to your specific needs and options. For example, à la Carte can be extremely useful, where you can create a custom plan by selecting only the add-ons that you need.

Helium 10 Payment Methods

Helium 10 makes it easy to manage your subscription with a variety of payment methods. You can pay using major credit cards like:

Visa

Mastercard

American Express.

If you ever have questions about your billing or account, the Helium 10 FAQ page is a helpful resource, or you can always contact their support team for assistance.

Helium 10 Refund Policy

Helium 10 has a dedicated refund policy in place. If you cancel within the first seven days, you’re eligible for a full refund.

For any unknown charges, contact customer support at support@helium10.com. Provide detailed information with screenshots for faster resolution, as phone support is unavailable.

Conclusion: Helium 10 Pricing Plans Start At $129 Per Month

Helium 10 now offers three core plans: Platinum, Diamond, and Enterprise, plus A La Carte options for sellers who prefer to pick specific tools. It has a solution for every Amazon or Walmart seller at every stage.

The Platinum plan is the ideal starting point for new sellers doing up to $100K yearly, while the Diamond plan suits those between $100K–$10M who are focused on scaling with ad automation, AI tools, and deeper operational insights. The Enterprise plan is purpose-built for high-volume brands needing custom support, global intelligence, and unlimited scalability.

The quick quiz on Helium 10’s pricing page is also an excellent option for knowing which plan is right for you.

Stay notified about the latest Helium 10 pricing and discount changes by keeping in touch with this article, which will be updated as future changes roll out.

FAQs

Is Helium 10 free?

Helium 10 no longer offers a free plan. The entry-level paid option is now the Platinum plan, starting at $129/month (or $99/month billed annually). Can I pause my subscription?

Helium 10 allows you to pause your subscription for one, three, or six months while you take a break from selling, ensuring you don’t lose your data or subscription benefits. Can I use Helium 10 without an Amazon account?

You can use Helium 10 without an Amazon seller account, but some tools, like inventory management and keyword tracking, require connecting your Amazon account for full functionality. Is there a cheaper alternative to Helium 10?

Keepa and AMZScout are budget-friendly alternatives offering market tracking, product research tools, historical pricing data, and sales rank insights, making them cost-effective options for Amazon sellers. Are Helium 10 and Jungle Scout the same?

Jungle Scout & Helium 10 are both Amazon research tools, but Helium 10 has more advanced features, including keyword tracking and listing optimization, while Jungle Scout is known for its ease of use.