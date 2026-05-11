Jungle Scout Chrome Extension: How To Install & Use It?

The Jungle Scout Chrome Extension helps Amazon sellers validate product ideas, estimate sales, and analyze competition directly on Amazon pages. It’s a solid on-page research tool that shows revenue estimates, opportunity scores, and profit calculations while you browse.

One thing to note: unlike Helium 10, Jungle Scout does not offer a free version of its Chrome extension. You need an active subscription (starting at $49/month) to use it. If you want a free Chrome extension for Amazon research, SmartScout’s extension gives you 1,000 lookups per month with product opportunity scores, FBA calculations, and historical data. No paid plan or credit card required.

Get 25% Off For 3 Months on SmartScout Plans With our exclusive coupon, you can claim 25% discount for 3 month on SmartScout. Get Offer 203+ Claimed

In this guide, we’ll cover what the Jungle Scout Chrome Extension offers, how to install and use it, and how it compares to SmartScout’s free extension.

What Is The Jungle Scout Chrome Extension?

The Jungle Scout Chrome Extension is a browser add-on that helps Amazon sellers analyze product opportunities directly from Amazon’s website. Instead of manually researching a product’s sales, demand, and competition, this extension gives you all the crucial data in one click.

Once installed, it works seamlessly while you browse Amazon, displaying key insights like monthly sales, revenue estimates, competition levels, and more. It saves hours of manual research and helps you make informed decisions about which products are worth selling.

In short, it’s a must-have tool for Amazon sellers who want to stay ahead of the competition.

Key Features Of The Jungle Scout Chrome Extension

Jungle Scout’s Chrome Extension is packed with features that help sellers analyze the market. Let’s take a closer look at its most powerful tools.

1. Sales Data

One of the most important factors when choosing a product to sell is its sales potential. This extension provides real-time estimates of:

Monthly sales – How many units of the product are sold in a month.

– How many units of the product are sold in a month. Daily sales – A breakdown of how often the product sells per day.

This data helps sellers understand which products are in high demand and which ones might not be worth the investment.

2. Revenue Data

Along with sales numbers, the extension also shows the estimated revenue for any product. By multiplying the sales volume with the current selling price, Jungle Scout gives you a rough idea of how much a seller is making per month.

This feature is useful because it allows you to compare multiple products and focus on those with the best profit potential.

3. Historical Data

Trends matter when selling on Amazon. Some products sell well only during certain seasons, while others have steady demand all year long.

Jungle Scout provides historical sales data, allowing you to:

See if a product has consistent demand or if it’s just a seasonal trend.

Analyze pricing trends to understand if the price fluctuates often.

Identify potential risks before investing in a product.

If a product’s sales spike only during holidays, you may want to reconsider adding it to your inventory unless you’re targeting seasonal sales.

4. Opportunity Score

Choosing the right product is not just about demand—it’s also about competition.

Jungle Scout’s Opportunity Score is a rating from 1 to 10 that helps sellers evaluate a product’s potential. The score is based on three key factors:

Demand – Are people actively searching for and buying this product?

– Are people actively searching for and buying this product? Competition – How many other sellers are offering this product?

– How many other sellers are offering this product? Listing Quality – Are existing sellers optimizing their product pages well?

A high score (7-10) means the product has strong demand with low competition—making it a great opportunity for new sellers. A low score (1-3) means the market is too saturated or has little demand, so you should avoid it.

5. Listing Quality Score (LQS)

Ever wondered why some products rank higher on Amazon than others?

Jungle Scout’s Listing Quality Score (LQS) evaluates how well a product listing is optimized. It takes into account:

Title and description quality – Does it include relevant keywords?

– Does it include relevant keywords? Image quality – Does the listing have high-quality photos?

– Does the listing have high-quality photos? Bullet points – Are the key product benefits clearly mentioned?

– Are the key product benefits clearly mentioned? Reviews and ratings – Do customers trust the product?

A low LQS means there’s room for improvement. This presents an opportunity for new sellers to create a better listing and rank higher than competitors.

6. Average Price

Pricing is crucial when deciding what to sell on Amazon. Jungle Scout helps by showing the average price of similar products in the same category.

This is useful for:

Understanding how much customers are willing to pay for a product.

for a product. Avoiding markets with low-profit margins .

. Identifying pricing trends over time.

If the price of a product fluctuates too much, it might not be a stable option for selling long-term.

7. Total Amazon Sellers & Seller Type

Competition is a big factor in success on Amazon. Jungle Scout helps sellers by displaying:

The total number of sellers offering a specific product.

Whether they are Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA), Fulfilled by Merchant (FBM), or Amazon itself.

This information is helpful because:

If Amazon is a seller, competing might be difficult .

. If most of your competitors are FBM sellers, switching to FBA can give you an edge .

. If there are only a few sellers, the product may be a great opportunity.

How To Use Jungle Scout Chrome Extension?

The Jungle Scout Chrome Extension is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, even for beginners. Once installed, it integrates directly into your browser, allowing you to analyze products while browsing Amazon. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to install, set up, and use the extension effectively.

Step 1: Install The Jungle Scout Chrome Extension

Before using the extension, you need to install it from the Chrome Web Store. Follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome on your computer. (Note: Jungle Scout Chrome Extension only works on Chrome, not on Safari, Edge, or Firefox.) Go to the Chrome Web Store by typing chrome.google.com/webstore in your browser. Search for “Jungle Scout Chrome Extension” in the search bar. Click on the official Jungle Scout extension from the results. (Make sure it’s from Jungle Scout and not a third-party tool.) Click the “Add to Chrome” button. A pop-up will appear asking for confirmation. Click “Add Extension.”

Once added, you’ll see the Jungle Scout icon in your Chrome toolbar. If you don’t see it, click the puzzle icon (Extensions) in the top-right corner of your browser and pin the Jungle Scout extension for easy access.

Step 2: Log Into Your Jungle Scout Account

After installing the extension, you need to log in to access its features.

Click on the Jungle Scout icon in the Chrome toolbar. A new tab will open, asking you to log in. Enter your Jungle Scout account email and password. Click “Sign In.”

Note: If you don’t have an account, click “Sign Up” and follow the on-screen instructions to create one. Note that Jungle Scout is a paid tool, so you’ll need to choose a subscription plan before using the extension.

Step 3: Start Researching Products on Amazon

Once you’re logged in, you can start using the Jungle Scout Chrome Extension while browsing Amazon. Here’s how:

Using Jungle Scout On Amazon Search Results

Go to Amazon.com and search for a product or keyword (e.g., “yoga mat”).

and search for a product or keyword (e.g., “yoga mat”). Wait for the Amazon search results to load.

Click the Jungle Scout icon in your Chrome toolbar.

in your Chrome toolbar. A pop-up window will appear, displaying important data such as: Monthly sales, Revenue estimates, Number of sellers, Product ratings and reviews, and Opportunity Score

Tip: Use the filters to narrow down results based on price, competition level, or sales volume.

Using Jungle Scout on an Individual Product Page

Click on a product from the Amazon search results.

Once on the product page, click the Jungle Scout icon again.

again. The extension will analyze the product and show detailed data

Step 4: Evaluate Product Potential Using Key Metrics

Jungle Scout provides multiple key data points to help you evaluate a product’s potential. Here’s what they mean:

Sales Per Month & Per Day – Helps you understand if the product has high demand.

– Helps you understand if the product has high demand. Revenue Estimates – Shows how much sellers are earning per month.

– Shows how much sellers are earning per month. Opportunity Score – Rates the product’s potential on a scale of 1 to 10 (higher is better).

– Rates the product’s potential on a scale of (higher is better). Listing Quality Score (LQS) – Analyzes how well-optimized the product listing is.

– Analyzes how well-optimized the product listing is. Number of Sellers – Tells you how competitive the product niche is.

– Tells you how competitive the product niche is. Historical Data – This shows if the product has stable demand or seasonal trends.

Tip: Look for products with high demand (good sales numbers) but low competition (few sellers) for the best opportunities.

Step 5: Save And Export Data For Later Analysis

If you find a product that interests you, you don’t need to write down the details manually. Jungle Scout allows you to save and export the data.

To Save A Product For Later

Click on the “Add to Tracker” button next to the product.

button next to the product. This will add the product to your Jungle Scout Product Tracker, where you can monitor its sales over time.

To Export Data To A Spreadsheet

Click on the “Download CSV” button.

button. This will generate a spreadsheet with all the product data, which you can analyze later or share with your team.

Step 6: Use Jungle Scout For Niche Research

Jungle Scout isn’t just for analyzing individual products—it’s also great for niche research.

Search for broad terms like “kitchen gadgets” or “fitness accessories” on Amazon. Open Jungle Scout to see which products within that niche are selling well. Look for trends and patterns—for example, are most products in this niche making over $5,000 per month? Identify gaps in the market—are there products with high demand but few sellers?

By researching niches instead of just single products, you can discover long-term profitable categories to build your business around.

Before ordering inventory or launching a new product, make sure it’s worth the investment. Use Jungle Scout to check:

✅ Does the product have consistent demand? (Look at monthly sales trends.)

✅ Is there room for competition? (Check the number of sellers.)

✅ Are the existing listings poorly optimized? (A low Listing Quality Score is a good sign.)

✅ Are customers satisfied? (Check reviews to see if there are common complaints.)

If a product meets all these criteria, it’s a strong candidate for selling on Amazon!

How Much Does The Jungle Scout Chrome Extension Cost?

Jungle Scout offers three main subscription plans, plus an enterprise solution for large-scale businesses.

You can choose between monthly and annual billing, with annual plans offering up to 40% savings.

Plan Monthly Price Annual Cost Best For Starter $49/month $348/year Beginners who need product & keyword research tools. Growth Accelerator $79/month $588/year Growing sellers needing advanced research tools. Brand Owner + CI $149/month $1,548/year Established brands looking for competitor insights. Cobalt (Enterprise) Custom Pricing Custom Pricing Large brands, agencies, and retailers needing market intelligence.

All the premium plans come with a 7-day money-back guarantee, so you can easily choose a plan and start using the Jungle Scout Chrome extension and its features to test them all out.

Pros & Cons Of The Jungle Scout Chrome Extension

Here are some pros and cons of using the Jungle Scout Chrome extension:

Pros:

Save time – No more manual research; get data instantly.

– No more manual research; get data instantly. Accurate sales estimates – Helps validate product ideas.

– Helps validate product ideas. Easy to use – Beginner-friendly interface.

– Beginner-friendly interface. Works in real-time – See live data as you browse Amazon.

Cons:

Requires a subscription – No free version available.

– No free version available. Only works on Chrome – No support for Safari or other browsers.

– No support for Safari or other browsers. Data may have slight variations – Estimates are not always 100% accurate.

Jungle Scout vs SmartScout Chrome Extension

Here’s how the two extensions compare side by side:

Feature Jungle Scout Extension SmartScout Extension Pricing Requires paid plan ($49+/month). No free standalone access Free. 1,000 lookups/month. No paid plan or credit card required Free Access None. Extension only works with an active subscription 1,000 lookups per month with full product data Sales Estimates Yes (monthly revenue and unit estimates) Yes (revenue estimates and opportunity scoring) Profit Calculator Yes (FBA fees, shipping, and margin estimates) Yes (FBA fees, size tier optimization, and cost breakdown) Opportunity Score Yes (Opportunity Score based on demand and competition) Yes (Product Opportunity Score per ASIN) Historical Data Yes (sales trends over time) Yes (price, BSR, and offer count history charts) Competition Data Yes (number of sellers, reviews, listing quality) Yes (seller count, review count, brand analysis) Keyword Data Limited (available in web app, not extension) Not in extension (available in dashboard tools) Supplier Database Yes (unique to Jungle Scout) No Saved Presets No Yes (save research filters for quick access) Credit Card Required Yes (paid plan required) No Chrome Store Rating 4.7/5 4.5/5 Best For Sellers already paying for Jungle Scout who want on-page product validation Sellers who want free product research with generous monthly lookups

Bottom line: Jungle Scout’s extension is more polished and includes a Supplier Database link, but it requires a paid plan. SmartScout’s extension is the better option if you want free product research with no strings attached.

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Conclusion: Jungle Scout’s Extension Is Great, But Not Free

The Jungle Scout Chrome Extension is a useful tool for sellers who are already paying for a Jungle Scout subscription. It gives you quick product validation, revenue estimates, and profit calculations right on Amazon pages without switching tabs.

But if you’re not ready to commit to a $49+/month plan just to use the extension, SmartScout’s Chrome Extension is the free alternative worth trying. You get 1,000 lookups per month with product opportunity scores, FBA fee breakdowns, and historical data. No subscription, no credit card, no limits on which features you can access.

Get 25% Off For 3 Months on SmartScout Plans With our exclusive coupon, you can claim 25% discount for 3 month on SmartScout. Get Offer 203+ Claimed

Our suggestion: if you’re comparing tools, start with SmartScout’s free extension to get comfortable with Amazon product research. If you decide you need Jungle Scout’s Supplier Database and deeper web app features later, you can always upgrade.