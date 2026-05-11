8 Best Helium 10 Alternatives & Competitors of 2026

Looking for the best Helium 10 alternatives in 2026?

Helium 10 is a powerful all-in-one Amazon seller tool, but it’s not the right fit for everyone. The pricing has gone up significantly this year (the $39 Starter Plan is retired, and Platinum now starts at $99/month). The learning curve is steep. And for many sellers, 30+ tools is more than they actually need.

After testing each tool on this list, our top pick is SmartScout. While most Helium 10 alternatives try to replicate the same individual product search approach, SmartScout does something different. It gives you a top-down view of the entire Amazon marketplace, covering 43,000+ subcategories and 1.5 million brands. You can see which categories are growing, where competition is low, and where new sellers are entering the market. And it starts at just $29/month.

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Below, you’ll find our detailed breakdown of 8 Helium 10 alternatives with features, pricing, and what makes each one worth considering.

Top 8 Helium 10 Alternatives In 2026: Quick Overview

I have shortlisted 9 of Helium 10 alternatives that are capable enough to provide similar or better features at a lower price. Here’s a quick overview table:

Alternative Starting Price Free Trial/Plan Key Features SmartScout $29 to $187/mo 7-day MBG + free extension 43K+ subcategories, 1.5M brands, Seller Map, Traffic Graph, AI Visibility Jungle Scout $49 to $129/mo 7-day refund Product research, keyword tools, Supplier Database, Academy AMZScout $50/mo 7-day trial 550M+ products, PRO Extension, video training SellerApp Free to $99/mo Free plan available AI competitor analysis, 135M+ keywords, PPC automation ZonGuru $49 to $79/mo 7-day free trial Niche Finder, Listing Optimizer, Alibaba integration Teikametrics Free to $199+/mo Free plan available AI-powered PPC bidding, goal-based campaigns, multi-channel Seller Labs $49 to $299/mo 30-day trial AI PPC tool, sales analytics, review management DataHawk Custom pricing Demo available Analytics and optimization for Amazon and Walmart

Now, let’s go through every Helium 10 alternative and explore their features, pros & cons in more detail.

1. SmartScout

SmartScout is our top pick as a Helium 10 alternative because it takes a completely different approach to Amazon research. While Helium 10 focuses on individual product and keyword searches, SmartScout starts from the top and shows you the entire marketplace.

Its Subcategory Tool indexes 43,000+ Amazon subcategories with total revenue, brand count, competition level, Amazon’s own market share, and 2-year growth trends. No other tool has this kind of data. For wholesale sellers, agencies, and brand acquirers, this market-level view is exactly what Helium 10 doesn’t provide.

SmartScout also includes unique tools that Helium 10 doesn’t offer at any tier: the Seller Map (geographic visualization of all Amazon sellers), the Traffic Graph (real shopper navigation between products), and the AI Visibility Monitor (tracks brand mentions across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity).

Key Features

Subcategory Tool (43,000+ subcategories with revenue and growth data)

Brand Database (1.5M+ brands with revenue estimates and Brand Score)

Keyword Detective (shared keyword Venn diagrams between ASINs)

Traffic Graph (real shopper navigation between products)

Seller Map (geographic visualization of all Amazon sellers)

AI Visibility Monitor (brand visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity)

Free Chrome Extension (1,000 lookups/month, no credit card)

Pricing

Basic: $29/month ($25/month billed annually)

Essentials: $97/month ($75/month billed annually)

Business: $187/month ($158/month billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

7-day money-back guarantee on all plans.

2. Jungle Scout

Jungle Scout is the top name that often comes up when discussing Helium 10 alternatives — and for good reason. It’s been around for years and is specifically designed to help Amazon sellers succeed at every stage of the journey.

The Product Database is great for spotting profitable niches, while Keyword Scout makes keyword research incredibly simple. You also get tools like the Supplier Database, Product Tracker, Sales Analytics, and Listing Builder — all packed in a user-friendly interface.

What really sets Jungle Scout apart is how intuitive it feels. If you’re just starting or prefer simplicity, Jungle Scout is a no-brainer.

Key Features:

Product database with sales estimates

Keyword Scout for keyword research

Listing builder with optimization tips

Chrome extension for on-the-go analysis

Supplier database for sourcing insights

Pros:

Very beginner-friendly interface

Accurate product sales data

Excellent customer support

Educational content & case studies

Great value for focused features

Cons:

Limited ad tools

Some tools are only on higher plans

Pricing: Starts at $49/month

Why Choose Jungle Scout Over Helium 10?

It’s more beginner-friendly and offers excellent value with focused tools that don’t overwhelm.

3. AMZScout

AMZScout is a strong option if you’re looking for a budget-friendly yet effective tool. It shines in product research, especially with its Chrome extension, which gives instant data on products, competition, and sales history while browsing Amazon.

For beginners, AMZScout is incredibly accessible. It offers tutorials, trend reports, and a supplier database, giving you everything you need to get started without breaking the bank.

It may not be as advanced as Helium 10, but if you’re on a budget and want the essentials — AMZScout delivers.

Key Features:

Chrome extension for quick research

Product database with niche filters

Sales estimator by category

Amazon FBA calculator tool

Real-time trends and analytics

Pros:

Budget-friendly for beginners

Easy-to-use Chrome tools

Great for spotting early trends

Responsive support team

Provides training and tutorials

Cons:

Fewer features than premium tools

The interface feels outdated in parts

Pricing: Starts at $59.99/month

Why Choose AMZScout Over Helium 10?

Lower pricing and a smoother learning curve for beginners.

4. SellerApp

SellerApp is known for combining data intelligence with automation. It’s a reliable tool for keyword research, competitor tracking, and managing PPC campaigns.

One of its strengths lies in its data visualization tools — graphs, dashboards, and alerts that help sellers make data-backed decisions fast. It also supports bulk editing of listings and campaigns, making it a favorite among experienced sellers managing large catalogs.

Key Features:

PPC automation and campaign tools

Keyword tracking and discovery engine

Chrome extension for quick analysis

Competitor tracking and insights

Sales dashboard with product trends

Pros:

Smart automation for ads and keywords

Affordable and scalable plans

Interactive graphs and reports

Easy to manage multiple SKUs

Regular feature updates

Cons:

UI can feel cluttered at times

Limited product research depth

Pricing: Starts at $99/month

Why Choose SellerApp Over Helium 10?

Strong automation tools and clean data dashboards for scaling

5. ZonGuru

ZonGuru is another all-in-one platform with a nice blend of tools, especially for those who want help with listing optimization and customer messaging. Its Niche Finder and Love-Hate tool (which analyzes reviews) are particularly useful for product research and refinement.

ZonGuru also integrates customer engagement tools, allowing you to send follow-up emails or manage reviews effectively — something Helium 10 doesn’t emphasize as much.

Key Features:

Niche Finder for product ideas

Keyword tracking and research tools

Review automation and monitoring

Listing optimization with real data

Business metrics and customer analytics

Pros:

Clean, user-friendly dashboard

Excellent listing and niche tools

Great balance of tools for sellers

Strong customer engagement features

Useful training materials included

Cons:

Limited integrations

Slightly smaller data set than top tools

Pricing: Starts at $49/month

Why Choose ZonGuru Over Helium 10?

Great for enhancing listings and managing customer feedback.

6. Teikametrics

Teikametrics brings AI into the mix, helping sellers make smarter advertising decisions. It automatically adjusts your ad bids based on performance trends, search volume, and seasonality — saving time and improving ROI.

While it doesn’t offer product research like Helium 10, it excels at ad optimization and inventory forecasting. If you’re already confident in your product lineup and want to get better results from your ads, Teikametrics is a solid pick.

Key Features:

AI-powered ad optimization engine

Bid automation based on performance

Sales forecasting and reporting tools

Multi-channel ad tracking

Performance monitoring dashboards

Pros:

Improves ad ROI with automation

Excellent data accuracy

Focused exclusively on advertising

Suits growing or advanced sellers

Insightful reporting and forecasts

Cons:

Lacks product research features

Can be expensive for new sellers

Pricing: Starts at $99/month

Why Choose Teikametrics Over Helium 10?

It specializes in AI-powered ad automation for better ROAS.

7. Seller Labs

Seller Labs is ideal for sellers who value brand reputation and want to improve their listings based on real customer feedback. It’s not as feature-packed as Helium 10, but it offers solid tools for PPC management, keyword research, and review tracking.

What makes it stand out is the Focus dashboard — helping you prioritize tasks that impact your brand’s visibility and customer experience.

Key Features:

Review tracking and reputation tools

Keyword research and PPC insights

Campaign automation for ads

Listing optimization with alerts

Dashboard for business health metrics

Pros:

Built for brand and reputation control

Helpful for review and feedback tracking

Great customer support

Strong community and tutorials

Affordable for small sellers

Cons:

Fewer tools for deep product research

Interface could use modernization

Pricing: Custom

Why Choose Seller Labs Over Helium 10?

It’s perfect for sellers focused on branding and review monitoring.

8. DataHawk

DataHawk is more analytics-focused. Instead of throwing dozens of tools at you, it narrows in on what matters: performance metrics, SEO tracking, and competitive benchmarking.

The platform is clean and customizable, making it great for agencies or advanced sellers who need reporting and trend analysis more than daily product research.

Key Features:

SEO tracker for Amazon keywords

Marketplace and category analytics

Revenue tracking and reporting tools

Alerts for performance changes

Customizable reporting dashboards

Pros:

Excellent for agencies and pros

Clean data-driven interface

Strong Amazon SEO insights

Scalable for large operations

Helps spot long-term trends

Cons:

Lacks in-depth product research

No free plan, the demo only

Pricing: Custom pricing (based on needs)

Why Choose DataHawk Over Helium 10?

Perfect for data lovers who need deeper insights over features.

Related Reads:

Conclusion: SmartScout Is The Best Helium 10 Alternative in 2026

If you’re looking for a Helium 10 alternative, the right choice depends on what you need most:

Best overall: SmartScout. It gives you market-level research that Helium 10 doesn’t offer at any tier. Starting at $29/month, it’s also the most affordable deep research option.

SmartScout. It gives you market-level research that Helium 10 doesn’t offer at any tier. Starting at $29/month, it’s also the most affordable deep research option. Best for beginners: Jungle Scout. Clean interface, Supplier Database, and Academy make it the easiest to start with.

Jungle Scout. Clean interface, Supplier Database, and Academy make it the easiest to start with. Best for PPC: Teikametrics or Seller Labs. Both have strong AI-powered PPC automation.

Teikametrics or Seller Labs. Both have strong AI-powered PPC automation. Best on a budget: SellerApp. Its free plan and $49/month Pro tier are accessible without sacrificing core features.

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Many successful sellers pair SmartScout (for market research) with Jungle Scout or Seller Labs (for keywords, listings, and PPC). That combination gives you broader coverage than Helium 10 alone, often at a lower total cost.

Start with SmartScout’s free Chrome Extension (1,000 lookups/month, no credit card) to see the difference a top-down approach makes.