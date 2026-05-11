8 Best Helium 10 Alternatives & Competitors of 2026

Looking for the best Helium 10 alternatives in 2026?
Helium 10 is a powerful all-in-one Amazon seller tool, but it’s not the right fit for everyone. The pricing has gone up significantly this year (the $39 Starter Plan is retired, and Platinum now starts at $99/month). The learning curve is steep. And for many sellers, 30+ tools is more than they actually need.
After testing each tool on this list, our top pick is SmartScout. While most Helium 10 alternatives try to replicate the same individual product search approach, SmartScout does something different. It gives you a top-down view of the entire Amazon marketplace, covering 43,000+ subcategories and 1.5 million brands. You can see which categories are growing, where competition is low, and where new sellers are entering the market. And it starts at just $29/month.
With our exclusive coupon, you can claim 25% discount for 3 month on SmartScout.
Below, you’ll find our detailed breakdown of 8 Helium 10 alternatives with features, pricing, and what makes each one worth considering.
Contents
Top 8 Helium 10 Alternatives In 2026: Quick Overview
I have shortlisted 9 of Helium 10 alternatives that are capable enough to provide similar or better features at a lower price. Here’s a quick overview table:
|Alternative
|Starting Price
|Free Trial/Plan
|Key Features
|SmartScout
|$29 to $187/mo
|7-day MBG + free extension
|43K+ subcategories, 1.5M brands, Seller Map, Traffic Graph, AI Visibility
|Jungle Scout
|$49 to $129/mo
|7-day refund
|Product research, keyword tools, Supplier Database, Academy
|AMZScout
|$50/mo
|7-day trial
|550M+ products, PRO Extension, video training
|SellerApp
|Free to $99/mo
|Free plan available
|AI competitor analysis, 135M+ keywords, PPC automation
|ZonGuru
|$49 to $79/mo
|7-day free trial
|Niche Finder, Listing Optimizer, Alibaba integration
|Teikametrics
|Free to $199+/mo
|Free plan available
|AI-powered PPC bidding, goal-based campaigns, multi-channel
|Seller Labs
|$49 to $299/mo
|30-day trial
|AI PPC tool, sales analytics, review management
|DataHawk
|Custom pricing
|Demo available
|Analytics and optimization for Amazon and Walmart
Now, let’s go through every Helium 10 alternative and explore their features, pros & cons in more detail.
1. SmartScout
SmartScout is our top pick as a Helium 10 alternative because it takes a completely different approach to Amazon research. While Helium 10 focuses on individual product and keyword searches, SmartScout starts from the top and shows you the entire marketplace.
Its Subcategory Tool indexes 43,000+ Amazon subcategories with total revenue, brand count, competition level, Amazon’s own market share, and 2-year growth trends. No other tool has this kind of data. For wholesale sellers, agencies, and brand acquirers, this market-level view is exactly what Helium 10 doesn’t provide.
SmartScout also includes unique tools that Helium 10 doesn’t offer at any tier: the Seller Map (geographic visualization of all Amazon sellers), the Traffic Graph (real shopper navigation between products), and the AI Visibility Monitor (tracks brand mentions across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity).
Key Features
- Subcategory Tool (43,000+ subcategories with revenue and growth data)
- Brand Database (1.5M+ brands with revenue estimates and Brand Score)
- Keyword Detective (shared keyword Venn diagrams between ASINs)
- Traffic Graph (real shopper navigation between products)
- Seller Map (geographic visualization of all Amazon sellers)
- AI Visibility Monitor (brand visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity)
- Free Chrome Extension (1,000 lookups/month, no credit card)
Pricing
- Basic: $29/month ($25/month billed annually)
- Essentials: $97/month ($75/month billed annually)
- Business: $187/month ($158/month billed annually)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
7-day money-back guarantee on all plans.
2. Jungle Scout
Jungle Scout is the top name that often comes up when discussing Helium 10 alternatives — and for good reason. It’s been around for years and is specifically designed to help Amazon sellers succeed at every stage of the journey.
The Product Database is great for spotting profitable niches, while Keyword Scout makes keyword research incredibly simple. You also get tools like the Supplier Database, Product Tracker, Sales Analytics, and Listing Builder — all packed in a user-friendly interface.
What really sets Jungle Scout apart is how intuitive it feels. If you’re just starting or prefer simplicity, Jungle Scout is a no-brainer.
Key Features:
- Product database with sales estimates
- Keyword Scout for keyword research
- Listing builder with optimization tips
- Chrome extension for on-the-go analysis
- Supplier database for sourcing insights
Pros:
- Very beginner-friendly interface
- Accurate product sales data
- Excellent customer support
- Educational content & case studies
- Great value for focused features
Cons:
- Limited ad tools
- Some tools are only on higher plans
Pricing: Starts at $49/month
Why Choose Jungle Scout Over Helium 10?
It’s more beginner-friendly and offers excellent value with focused tools that don’t overwhelm.
3. AMZScout
AMZScout is a strong option if you’re looking for a budget-friendly yet effective tool. It shines in product research, especially with its Chrome extension, which gives instant data on products, competition, and sales history while browsing Amazon.
For beginners, AMZScout is incredibly accessible. It offers tutorials, trend reports, and a supplier database, giving you everything you need to get started without breaking the bank.
It may not be as advanced as Helium 10, but if you’re on a budget and want the essentials — AMZScout delivers.
Key Features:
- Chrome extension for quick research
- Product database with niche filters
- Sales estimator by category
- Amazon FBA calculator tool
- Real-time trends and analytics
Pros:
- Budget-friendly for beginners
- Easy-to-use Chrome tools
- Great for spotting early trends
- Responsive support team
- Provides training and tutorials
Cons:
- Fewer features than premium tools
- The interface feels outdated in parts
Pricing: Starts at $59.99/month
Why Choose AMZScout Over Helium 10?
Lower pricing and a smoother learning curve for beginners.
4. SellerApp
SellerApp is known for combining data intelligence with automation. It’s a reliable tool for keyword research, competitor tracking, and managing PPC campaigns.
One of its strengths lies in its data visualization tools — graphs, dashboards, and alerts that help sellers make data-backed decisions fast. It also supports bulk editing of listings and campaigns, making it a favorite among experienced sellers managing large catalogs.
Key Features:
- PPC automation and campaign tools
- Keyword tracking and discovery engine
- Chrome extension for quick analysis
- Competitor tracking and insights
- Sales dashboard with product trends
Pros:
- Smart automation for ads and keywords
- Affordable and scalable plans
- Interactive graphs and reports
- Easy to manage multiple SKUs
- Regular feature updates
Cons:
- UI can feel cluttered at times
- Limited product research depth
Pricing: Starts at $99/month
Why Choose SellerApp Over Helium 10?
Strong automation tools and clean data dashboards for scaling
5. ZonGuru
ZonGuru is another all-in-one platform with a nice blend of tools, especially for those who want help with listing optimization and customer messaging. Its Niche Finder and Love-Hate tool (which analyzes reviews) are particularly useful for product research and refinement.
ZonGuru also integrates customer engagement tools, allowing you to send follow-up emails or manage reviews effectively — something Helium 10 doesn’t emphasize as much.
Key Features:
- Niche Finder for product ideas
- Keyword tracking and research tools
- Review automation and monitoring
- Listing optimization with real data
- Business metrics and customer analytics
Pros:
- Clean, user-friendly dashboard
- Excellent listing and niche tools
- Great balance of tools for sellers
- Strong customer engagement features
- Useful training materials included
Cons:
- Limited integrations
- Slightly smaller data set than top tools
Pricing: Starts at $49/month
Why Choose ZonGuru Over Helium 10?
Great for enhancing listings and managing customer feedback.
6. Teikametrics
Teikametrics brings AI into the mix, helping sellers make smarter advertising decisions. It automatically adjusts your ad bids based on performance trends, search volume, and seasonality — saving time and improving ROI.
While it doesn’t offer product research like Helium 10, it excels at ad optimization and inventory forecasting. If you’re already confident in your product lineup and want to get better results from your ads, Teikametrics is a solid pick.
Key Features:
- AI-powered ad optimization engine
- Bid automation based on performance
- Sales forecasting and reporting tools
- Multi-channel ad tracking
- Performance monitoring dashboards
Pros:
- Improves ad ROI with automation
- Excellent data accuracy
- Focused exclusively on advertising
- Suits growing or advanced sellers
- Insightful reporting and forecasts
Cons:
- Lacks product research features
- Can be expensive for new sellers
Pricing: Starts at $99/month
Why Choose Teikametrics Over Helium 10?
It specializes in AI-powered ad automation for better ROAS.
7. Seller Labs
Seller Labs is ideal for sellers who value brand reputation and want to improve their listings based on real customer feedback. It’s not as feature-packed as Helium 10, but it offers solid tools for PPC management, keyword research, and review tracking.
What makes it stand out is the Focus dashboard — helping you prioritize tasks that impact your brand’s visibility and customer experience.
Key Features:
- Review tracking and reputation tools
- Keyword research and PPC insights
- Campaign automation for ads
- Listing optimization with alerts
- Dashboard for business health metrics
Pros:
- Built for brand and reputation control
- Helpful for review and feedback tracking
- Great customer support
- Strong community and tutorials
- Affordable for small sellers
Cons:
- Fewer tools for deep product research
- Interface could use modernization
Pricing: Custom
Why Choose Seller Labs Over Helium 10?
It’s perfect for sellers focused on branding and review monitoring.
8. DataHawk
DataHawk is more analytics-focused. Instead of throwing dozens of tools at you, it narrows in on what matters: performance metrics, SEO tracking, and competitive benchmarking.
The platform is clean and customizable, making it great for agencies or advanced sellers who need reporting and trend analysis more than daily product research.
Key Features:
- SEO tracker for Amazon keywords
- Marketplace and category analytics
- Revenue tracking and reporting tools
- Alerts for performance changes
- Customizable reporting dashboards
Pros:
- Excellent for agencies and pros
- Clean data-driven interface
- Strong Amazon SEO insights
- Scalable for large operations
- Helps spot long-term trends
Cons:
- Lacks in-depth product research
- No free plan, the demo only
Pricing: Custom pricing (based on needs)
Why Choose DataHawk Over Helium 10?
Perfect for data lovers who need deeper insights over features.
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Conclusion: SmartScout Is The Best Helium 10 Alternative in 2026
If you’re looking for a Helium 10 alternative, the right choice depends on what you need most:
- Best overall: SmartScout. It gives you market-level research that Helium 10 doesn’t offer at any tier. Starting at $29/month, it’s also the most affordable deep research option.
- Best for beginners: Jungle Scout. Clean interface, Supplier Database, and Academy make it the easiest to start with.
- Best for PPC: Teikametrics or Seller Labs. Both have strong AI-powered PPC automation.
- Best on a budget: SellerApp. Its free plan and $49/month Pro tier are accessible without sacrificing core features.
With our exclusive coupon, you can claim 25% discount for 3 month on SmartScout.
Many successful sellers pair SmartScout (for market research) with Jungle Scout or Seller Labs (for keywords, listings, and PPC). That combination gives you broader coverage than Helium 10 alone, often at a lower total cost.
Start with SmartScout’s free Chrome Extension (1,000 lookups/month, no credit card) to see the difference a top-down approach makes.
I’m a professor, serial entrepreneur and e-commerce expert with a passion for creating successful online business models. After achieving huge success in the Amazon FBA business, I decided to make it my mission to help my fellow sellers do the same through enjoy-aiia.com .