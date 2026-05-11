9 Best Jungle Scout Alternatives for Amazon Sellers (2026)

Jungle Scout is one of the most popular tools for Amazon sellers, but it’s not the right fit for everyone. Some sellers find the entry-level plan too limited, others want more accurate data, and many are looking for tools that offer a different approach to product research.

After testing and comparing each tool on this list, our top pick is SmartScout. Unlike Jungle Scout, which focuses on individual product searches, SmartScout gives you a top-down view of the entire Amazon marketplace. You can browse 43,000+ subcategories, analyze 1.5 million brands, and see real shopper traffic patterns between products. It starts at just $25/month (billed annually) and has a free Chrome Extension with 1,000 lookups per month.

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Below, you’ll find our breakdown of 9 Jungle Scout alternatives with features, pricing, pros, cons, and what makes each one worth considering.

Let’s dive in!

Top 9 Jungle Scout Alternatives: Quick Overview (2026)

The table below highlights the top 9 Jungle Scout competitors I shortlisted for this post. You can compare at a glance and learn more about it in detail in the headings listed below.

Alternative Price From Free Trial Best For G2 Rating SmartScout $25/month 7-day MBG + free extension Top-down market research, wholesale, agencies 4.7/5 Helium 10 $29/month Free plan Higher accuracy, advanced PPC, all-in-one 4.1/5 ZonGuru $29/month 7-day trial Private label, listing optimization N/A AMZScout $33/month 7-day trial Long-term FBA sellers, training 4.8/5 Keepa $17.50/month Free version Price tracking, historical data 4.2/5 Zonbase $30/month 7-day trial All-in-one, arbitrage tools 5/5 SellerAMP SaS $19.95/month 14-day trial Simple UI, quick analysis 4.7/5 Nepeto $20.30/month 3-day trial Beginners, online arbitrage N/A CashCowPro $19.99/month 10-day trial Deep sales insights 5/5

Factors I Considered While Making This List

Choosing the right Amazon research tool isn’t just about features. It’s about finding what truly works for sellers.

Popularity: I checked how well-known and widely used these tools are in the FBA community. More users often mean better support and improvements. Accuracy: Sales estimates matter the most. I tested these tools with my own products to see how reliable their data is. Price: Budget matters, so I compared the pricing of each tool to see which ones offer the best value for sellers. Features: Some tools go beyond product research, offering everything from keyword tracking to full FBA management. I considered their overall usefulness. Free Trial: A free trial lets you test the tool before committing. I focused on tools that offer this option for hands-on experience. Overall Comparison with Jungle Scout: I looked at how each tool stacks up against Jungle Scout in terms of usability, data quality, and extra perks.

Let’s begin with our list of top 10 Jungle Scout alternatives.

1. SmartScout

SmartScout is our top Jungle Scout alternative because it takes a fundamentally different approach to Amazon research. While Jungle Scout starts with individual product searches, SmartScout starts from the market level and works down.

Its Subcategory Tool indexes 43,000+ Amazon subcategories with total revenue, brand count, competition level, Amazon’s own market share, and 2-year growth trends. This kind of data simply doesn’t exist in Jungle Scout. For wholesale sellers, agencies, and brand acquirers, this is how you find where the real opportunities are.

SmartScout also includes unique tools like the Seller Map (geographic view of all Amazon sellers), the Traffic Graph (real shopper navigation between products), and the AI Visibility Monitor (tracks brand mentions across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity).

Key Features:

43,000+ subcategory index with revenue, brands, competition, and growth data

1.5M+ brand database with revenue estimates and Brand Score

Keyword Detective (shared keyword Venn diagrams between ASINs)

Traffic Graph (real shopper navigation between products)

Seller Map (geographic visualization of all Amazon sellers)

AI Visibility Monitor (brand visibility across LLMs)

Free Chrome Extension (1,000 lookups/month, no credit card)

Pros:

Only tool with true top-down market research across 43K+ subcategories

More affordable than Jungle Scout (starts at $25/month annually vs $49/month)

Unique tools like Seller Map and Traffic Graph that no competitor offers

Free Chrome Extension with 1,000 lookups, no credit card

Built by an active Amazon seller with $300M+ in sales

Cons:

No Supplier Database (Jungle Scout’s unique advantage)

No PPC automation (pair with Helium 10 for ads)

12 marketplaces vs Jungle Scout’s 17

No free trial, but 7-day money-back guarantee on all plans

Pricing:

Basic: $29/month ($25/month billed annually)

Essentials: $97/month ($75/month billed annually)

Business: $187/month ($158/month billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

2. Helium 10

Helium 10 is a powerful all-in-one Amazon seller tool that supports more than 20 marketplaces. It stands out for its AI-driven PPC feature, more accurate data, and multiple keyword research tools.

Source: Helium 10

Its user interface is packed with features but may feel overwhelming for beginners. However, what I was surprised with was how accurate the tool was.

In my testing, I found the tool to be more accurate than Jungle Scout in estimating the right number of sales.

Key Features:

AI-powered Adtomic for Amazon PPC optimization

Three keyword research tools: Magnet, Cerebro, and Misspellinator

Heat Maps for inventory tracking

Supports Walmart sellers

Insights dashboard for business analytics

Pros:

More accurate data than Jungle Scout

AI-driven PPC management

Works on Amazon and Walmart

Lifetime free plan

More marketplaces supported than Jungle Scout

Cons:

No extension for Firefox

Supplier sourcing limited to Alibaba

Feature-rich but may feel complex for beginners

Pricing: Starts at $29/month when billed annually. Users can save up to 25% per month for the annual plan. Helium 10 also has a free plan to get started.

3. ZonGuru

ZonGuru is a solid alternative to Jungle Scout, especially if you focus on keyword and product research.

When it comes to marketplaces, ZonGuru supports 10 Amazon marketplaces and offers better usage limits for research tools.

Source: ZonGuru

The interface is clean and beginner-friendly, making it a great choice for new and intermediate sellers.

Key Features:

Product and keyword research with higher usage limits

Listing optimization and building tools

Easy Source tool for supplier sourcing on Alibaba

Pros:

Higher research limits than Jungle Scout’s basic plan

Entry-level friendly with guidance for new sellers

Built-in listing builder on the lowest plan

Competitive Pricing

Cons:

Only sources suppliers from Asia

Smaller product database than leading tools

No Chrome extension

Pricing: Starts at $29 per month when billed annually, offering a 40% discount. It also offers a 7-day free trial on both of its plans.

4. AMZScout

AMZScout is a product research tool that supports 14 Amazon marketplaces. It boasts an accuracy rate slightly higher than Jungle Scout’s, where it accurately estimates the per-month sales estimates.

Source: AMZScout

The tool is easy to use, with a Chrome extension that provides real-time data on sales, competitors, and keywords. However, it lacks advanced seller features like inventory and PPC management.

Key Features:

Chrome extension for product and competitor research

Supplier research (limited to Alibaba)

Amazon Dropshipping & Arbitrage

Tracks trending keywords

Chrome extension

AMZScout University

Pros:

Offers a free trial

Cheaper in the long run with a lifetime plan

Educational resources for beginners

Provides all features across supported marketplaces

Cons:

Limited listing optimization tools

No inventory or PPC management

Pricing: AMZScout’s base plan starts at $59.99 per month. You also get a 7-day no credit card required free trial. You get a 44.4% discount if you opt for the annual plan.

5. Keepa

Keepa is a go-to tool for tracking price history and market trends on Amazon. It covers multiple marketplaces and provides detailed insights into price fluctuations, sales ranks, and stock availability.

Source: Keepa

Although dated, the interface is straightforward, with a Chrome extension that lets you see price history directly on Amazon product pages. However, Jungle Scout offers a more comprehensive set of tools when it comes to Amazon selling.

Key Features:

Review count history

Bestseller listings

Sales rankings

Price History Charts for tracking trends over time

Product Finder to filter listings based on price changes, ratings, and category

Chrome extension for real-time data on Amazon pages

Pros:

Free version available

Detailed price tracking for every product

Chrome extension for easy research

Affordable compared to Jungle Scout

Cons:

Premium insights require a paid subscription

Lacks advanced business management tools

Pricing: Keepa has a free version; however, the paid plan starts at $17.50/month for advanced features like API access.

6. Zonbase

Zonbase is an all-in-one Amazon tool aimed at helping sellers with product research, keyword tracking, and listing optimization.

It supports Amazon marketplaces in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and other 5 European regions.

While it’s accurate, it’s still reliable for many sellers, but I did not find it as precise as Jungle Scout’s sales estimations.

Key Features:

Product Research (Chrome Extension & Database)

Keyword Tools (Reverse ASIN & Tracker)

PPC Management

Hot Products

AI-Powered Listing Builder

Arbitrage Tools (Repricer & Product Scanner)

Pros:

Great for product and keyword research.

Useful for arbitrage sellers with unique tools.

Automates PPC campaigns.

Includes free Amazon training.

Cons:

Chrome Extension not available with the base plan

Less accurate than Jungle Scout

Less robust customer support

Pricing: The base plan pricing starts at $30/month. You can save up to $762 with the annual plans. You also get a 7-day free trial.

7. SellerAMP SaS

SellerAMP SAS is a versatile tool designed for retail and online arbitrage, as well as wholesale sellers.

Source: SellerAMP SAS

It helps users quickly assess profitability and identify potential arbitrage opportunities across multiple platforms.

Seller AMP is more suited to arbitrage sellers, and Jungle Scout is more suited to private label sellers.

Key Features:

Quick product scanning via mobile or Chrome extension.

Real-time profitability analysis.

Buy box tracking and alerts.

FBA and FBM price comparisons.

Integration with Keepa for sales history.

Storefront search and alerts

Pros:

Clean and intuitive interface.

Multiple tools (web app, mobile app, and Chrome extension).

Affordable pricing compared to Jungle Scout

Offers a generous free trial

Cons:

Limited to arbitrage and wholesale sellers.

Lacks private label-focused tools like Jungle Scout.

Pricing: Starts at $16.63/month. You get a 16.64% discount on your monthly pricing if you opt for the annual plan. You get an option to opt for the 14-day free trial.

8. Nepeto

Nepeto is a product sourcing tool that supports Amazon US sellers, helping them find products from retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

Source: Nepeto

It’s designed to offer better deals for scaling businesses, with a focus on product sourcing and supplier research.

Key Features:

Sources products from various suppliers

Innovative tools like Out of Stock and Amazon-Walmart flips

Provides liquidation deals from trusted suppliers

Mobile App

Helps find Profitable products from Retail Suppliers like Walmart & Target

CSV-Scanner

Pros:

Affordable and valuable for product research

Cheaper than Jungle Scout for supplier research

Helps in winning the Buy Box by finding better prices

Unique features like clearance deals and flipping opportunities

Cons:

Limited to Amazon US sellers

Doesn’t cover all aspects of Amazon’s FBA/FBM business

Pricing: Starts at $20.30 for the basic plan. Offering a 44% discount on the annual plans. Nepeto offers a 3-day free trial.

9. CashCowPro

CashCowPro is a data-driven tool designed for Amazon sellers who need an alternative to Jungle Scout. It provides real-time sales tracking, keyword research, and listing optimization features.

Source: CashCowPro

Supporting multiple Amazon marketplaces, it helps sellers make informed decisions. However, its interface isn’t the most user-friendly.

Key Features

Sales Data

Keyword tracking

Automated feedback collection

Inventory management

Page Views & Conversion %

AB Split Testing Tool

Pros:

10-day free trial with premium features

Chrome extension for quick research

Sales velocity and conversion tracking

Automated feedback collection

Cons:

Smaller product database than competitors

Clunky user interface

Pricing: The base plan pricing starts at $19.99/month. You can also opt for the 10-day free trial. It does not offer any discounts currently.

Jungle Scout has revamped Keyword Scout with a cleaner interface and pre-set filters, making keyword research faster and more intuitive.

Source: Jungle Scout

The new Amazon Badge Insights feature helps users see which products hold specific badges, giving sellers a competitive edge.

Another major Jungle Scout update is the Organic vs. Sponsored Keyword Summary, which provides better visibility into keyword performance, helping sellers refine their SEO and ad strategies.

Competitive Intelligence users can now quickly identify advertised keywords in PPC campaigns, making bid adjustments more efficient.

Jungle Scout remains a top tool, but competitors like Helium 10 and AMZScout are catching up. While the platform still holds a strong market share, Helium 10 is gaining traction. Users appreciate the updates but expect more innovation to stay ahead.

Also read:

Conclusion: SmartScout Is The Best Jungle Scout Alternative in 2026

If you’re looking for a Jungle Scout alternative, here’s how we’d break it down:

Get 25% Off For 3 Months on SmartScout Plans With our exclusive coupon, you can claim 25% discount for 3 month on SmartScout. Get Offer 203+ Claimed

Best overall alternative: SmartScout. Its top-down market research gives you data that Jungle Scout doesn’t offer. Starting at $25/month (annual), it’s also cheaper.

SmartScout. Its top-down market research gives you data that Jungle Scout doesn’t offer. Starting at $25/month (annual), it’s also cheaper. Best for advanced sellers: Helium 10. More tools, more marketplaces, and AI-powered PPC with Adtomic.

Helium 10. More tools, more marketplaces, and AI-powered PPC with Adtomic. Best on a budget: SellerAMP or CashCowPro. Both are under $20/month with focused research features.

SellerAMP or CashCowPro. Both are under $20/month with focused research features. Best free option: Keepa. Free version available, detailed price history for every product.

Keepa. Free version available, detailed price history for every product. Best combination: SmartScout + Helium 10. SmartScout for market research, Helium 10 for keywords and PPC. Broader coverage than Jungle Scout alone.

Start with SmartScout’s free Chrome Extension (1,000 lookups/month, no credit card) to see the difference a top-down approach makes.

FAQs

Is there anything better than Jungle Scout? Helium 10 is a strong alternative. It offers more accurate sales estimates, advanced keyword tools, and a wider set of features, making it a better fit for serious Amazon sellers. What Is the Alternative to Jungle Scout for Walmart? Helium 10 is a solid choice for Walmart products and keyword research. Nepeto is also useful for finding Amazon products that can be resold at Walmart for better profits. Is AMZScout part of Amazon? AMZScout is an independent tool for Amazon product research and management. It offers AI-powered features, competitive pricing, and a 10-day money-back guarantee. Are There Any Free Jungle Scout Alternatives? No free tool matches Jungle Scout’s accuracy, features, or data reliability. Some paid alternatives like Helium 10 offer free trials but with limits on usage.