8 Best Amazon Product Research Tools of 2026 (Top Picks)

Finding the right product to sell on Amazon is the single most important decision you’ll make as a seller. Get it right, and everything else (listings, keywords, ads) falls into place. Get it wrong, and no amount of optimization will save you.

That’s why having the right product research tool matters. After testing all the major options, our top pick for 2026 is SmartScout. While most tools start with individual product searches, SmartScout gives you a top-down view of the entire Amazon marketplace. You can browse 43,000+ subcategories, analyze 1.5 million brands, and see real shopper traffic patterns between products. It’s the kind of market-level research that helps you pick the right category before you even start looking at individual products.

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In this article, we’ll cover the 8 best Amazon product research tools for 2026, including free and premium options. Let’s get into it.

Here are the Best Amazon Product Research Tools that you should check once. Let’s get inside it.

Tool Name Features Pricing SmartScout 43K+ subcategories, 1.5M brands, Seller Map, Traffic Graph, AI Visibility Monitor, Keyword Detective Starts at $29/month Helium 10 Product research (Black Box), keyword tracking (Cerebro/Magnet), listing optimization, PPC automation Starts at $99/month Jungle Scout Opportunity Finder, Product Tracker, Supplier Database, Keyword Scout, Academy Starts at $49/month SellerApp AI competitor analysis, 135M+ keywords, PPC automation, sales estimation Starts at $49/month AMZScout 550M+ products, trend analysis, PRO Extension, FBA fee calculator Starts at $50/month ZonGuru Niche Finder, Listing Optimizer, keyword tracking, Alibaba integration Starts at $49/month Keepa Price history tracking, BSR charts, deal alerts, browser extension €15/month (free limited version) Sonar Free keyword research, reverse ASIN lookup, search volume data Free

1. SmartScout Overview

SmartScout is the only Amazon product research tool that gives you a genuine top-down view of the marketplace. While tools like Helium 10 and Jungle Scout start with individual product searches, SmartScout starts with the market itself.

Its Subcategory Tool indexes 43,000+ Amazon subcategories with total revenue, brand count, product count, average price, competition level, Amazon’s own market share, and 2-year growth trends. No other tool provides this level of category data. For wholesale sellers, agencies, and brand acquirers, this is how you find where the real opportunities are before committing.

SmartScout also includes tools you won’t find anywhere else:

Brand Database tracks 1.5M+ Amazon brands with estimated revenue, FBA seller count, Buy Box history, and a proprietary Brand Score.

tracks 1.5M+ Amazon brands with estimated revenue, FBA seller count, Buy Box history, and a proprietary Brand Score. Keyword Detective creates Venn diagrams of shared keywords between competing ASINs, so you can spot keyword gaps and PPC opportunities.

creates Venn diagrams of shared keywords between competing ASINs, so you can spot keyword gaps and PPC opportunities. Traffic Graph maps how real shoppers navigate between products on Amazon. This reveals cross-selling opportunities and competitive dynamics.

maps how real shoppers navigate between products on Amazon. This reveals cross-selling opportunities and competitive dynamics. Seller Map shows a geographic visualization of all Amazon sellers worldwide. Unique to SmartScout.

shows a geographic visualization of all Amazon sellers worldwide. Unique to SmartScout. AI Visibility Monitor tracks how often your brand gets recommended by ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

tracks how often your brand gets recommended by ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. AI Listing Architect generates SEO-optimized Amazon listings from your product details.

generates SEO-optimized Amazon listings from your product details. Free Chrome Extension gives you 1,000 lookups per month with product scores, FBA calculations, and history charts. No credit card required.

SmartScout was built by Scott Needham, an active Amazon seller with $300M+ in marketplace sales through his company BuyBoxer. So the tools are designed by someone who actually uses them to sell every day.

Pricing:

Basic: $29/month ($25/month billed annually)

Essentials: $97/month ($75/month billed annually)

Business: $187/month ($158/month billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

7-day money-back guarantee on all plans.

2. Helium 10 Overview

Helium 10 is a bundle of beneficial tools for Amazon sellers that many users have praised. Helium 10’s features are labeled with code names to make it easier to keep track of data. These data include inventory supply, sales, and keyword searches.

Helium 10 subscribers have access to a variety of helpful research tools, including:

Black Box is a product research and discovery tool. You can get vital information by searching using filters. These filters include sales volume, product weight, reviews and ratings, anticipated sales and trends, photos, and many more Amazon products.

Trendster is a tool for analyzing products. With Trendster, you can get statistics on seasonal demand. You can also get product sales volume, market trend estimation, and historical price swings in seconds.

Scribbles is a tool that helps you optimize your product listings. Scribbles work hard to give you high-ranking keywords. These keywords help you drive more traffic to your product pages. Cerebro is a tool for finding keywords. The tool supports you by informing you of the keyword search volumes. They also compare the ASIN number of products to find the most profitable.

You can zero in on a niche by seeing accurate data on products within the same category. You can then take advantage of different by viewing correct data of products within the same category.

Xray is a Google Chrome browser plugin for Helium 10. You can rapidly access product research tools with this plugin. It also helps you assess a product’s potential promptly. Helium 10 doesn’t offer a tool that lets you spy on your competitors, but Adplexity.discount offers access to the Adplexity tool at a huge discount, which lets you spy and copy your competitors’ ad campaigns.

Pricing Plans:

Free Plan : $0

: $0 Platinum Plan: $97/ month

$97/ month Diamond Plan: $197/ month

$197/ month Enterprise Plan: custom pricing

You can also save a few bucks on Helium 10 with our exclusive Helium 10 coupon codes.

3. Jungle Scout Overview

According to numerous customers, Jungle Scout is the most excellent platform for Amazon product research. You’ll find many tools and resources on its website that have helped online merchants increase their sales and presence for years.

For a more detailed insight into Jungle Scout, check out our Jungle Scout Review.

Jungle Scout is an all-in-one solution for Amazon sellers. It offers three services right away. There is one for new sellers, another for established merchants, and a third for brands and agencies.

It has an Opportunity Finder feature for novice sellers that allows them to locate high-demand, low-competition keywords. The product tracker provides information on seasonal and year-round sales for each product.

It also has filters such as historical sales, best seller rank, reviews, ratings, opportunity scores, and more. You can also access a variety of tutorials and how-to guides through its Academy feature. It provides an Extension feature to existing sellers, which improves your product rankings by increasing the number of reviews for each item.

Pricing Plans

Starter Plan : $49/ month

$49/ month Growth Accelerator Plan : $79/ month

$79/ month Brand Owner + CI Plan : $399 / month

$399 / month Cobalt Plan: Custom

Also, check out Jungle Scout discount codes to save a few bucks on your purchase of a subscription to Jungle Scout.

4. Sellerapp Overview

SellerApp provides a robust all-in-one tool that goes above and beyond basic product research. They offer three distinct membership packages. However, even the most basic Pro-Lite package includes a slew of standard services, including:

Product research and trends

Tracking and researching keywords

Listing

Search engine optimization Search engine optimization

Index Checker

Analyzer for PPC

These capabilities can be used to assess product data from various perspectives. This includes revenue and sales potential, competition data tracking, and intensity analysis. Test things out first with a free 7-day trial, regardless of which tier works best.

Pricing Plans:

ProLite Plan: $99/ month

$99/ month Professional Plan: $199/ month

$199/ month Enterprise Plan: custom pricing

5. AMZ Scout Overview

Building interest in what you’ve brought to market can be challenging if multiple significant brands and manufacturers already offer the goods you’re attempting to sell. That’s why many Amazon merchants choose to target niche markets. This is where AMZ Scout comes in. Popular companies like Dell and Disney use this tool.

AMZScout specializes in assisting retailers in identifying significant trends. Once you’ve identified a niche gaining a lot of traction, you can utilize the platform’s capabilities to determine if it’s worth pursuing.

It also helps you by informing you of which other sellers are looking into a particular sector. You also get access to Google trend data analytics, information on FBA charges and costs, product sales estimates, the quality of listed products, and more with AMZScout.

Pricing Plans:

PRO Extension: $44.99/ month

$44.99/ month Amazon Seller’s Bundle: $49.87/ month

6. ZonGuru Overview

ZonGuru is one of the best Amazon seller tools in the market that provides a considerable data solution that helps you to find top research-selling products, supplier databases, and valuable market opportunities. Its Niche finder will help you to discover inspiration and unlock the ideas for your following niche products. With its robust, easy source tool, you can design to learn the best supplier for your products.

ZonGuru helps you to find a profitable product to sell on Amazon and generate good revenue. This platform is best for Amazon sellers, who can do product research, competitor analysis, pricing, and many more. You can perform these operations under one roof, making it the best platform.

Pricing Plan

Researcher Plan: $39 per month.

$39 per month. Seller Plan: $49 per month.

7. Keepa Overview

Pricing is a significant factor for many purchasers when deciding whether to purchase a product. As a result, internet retailers are responsible for determining the right pricing point for the products they sell. With Keepa’s assistance, the issue becomes more manageable.

The tool can track both short- and long-term Amazon pricing patterns. Keeps track of prices across Amazon’s international locations. Plus, if price drops happen and deals are offered, Keepa will quickly alert you. Furthermore, the program provides valuable information about Top and Best Seller Lists.

You can more effectively dig into niches and capture opportunities for new trends by looking at the hottest-selling items in each category.

Pricing Plans

Monthly plan: €15/ month

€15/ month Annual plan: €149/ year

8. Sonar Overview

Sonar is a free search engine developed by Sellics that allows users to search a database of over 74 million keywords. You can use Sonar to increase your organic rankings for specific keywords or optimize your PPC advertising efforts. You can use Sonar to do three keyword searches across five worldwide markets (US, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany).

A standard keyword search allows you to obtain suggestions for a Keyword that includes other search phrases. There is also an extended search, which includes synonyms and related phrases in addition to the keyword search. The reverse ASIN search is another feature. Type any ASIN into this box, telling you which keywords it ranks for.

That means you can observe what your competitors are up to and even duplicate the keywords with the highest search volume.

Related Read:

Conclusion: SmartScout Is Our Top Pick For Product Research in 2026

If we had to recommend just one product research tool for 2026, it would be SmartScout. Its top-down market research approach gives you data that no other tool provides, and at $29/month, it’s the most affordable deep research option available.

Get 25% Off For 3 Months on SmartScout Plans With our exclusive coupon, you can claim 25% discount for 3 month on SmartScout. Get Offer 203+ Claimed

That said, the best setup depends on your selling model:

For private label sellers: SmartScout (market research) + Helium 10 or Jungle Scout (keywords and listings).

SmartScout (market research) + Helium 10 or Jungle Scout (keywords and listings). For wholesale sellers: SmartScout is all you need. The Brand Database and Subcategory Tool are built for this.

SmartScout is all you need. The Brand Database and Subcategory Tool are built for this. For agencies: SmartScout (market intelligence) + Helium 10 (keyword and competitor data at scale).

SmartScout (market intelligence) + Helium 10 (keyword and competitor data at scale). On a tight budget: Start with SmartScout’s free Chrome Extension and Sonar (free keyword research). Upgrade when your revenue justifies it.

Start with SmartScout’s free Chrome Extension (1,000 lookups/month, no credit card) to see the difference a top-down approach makes.