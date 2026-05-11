8 Best Amazon Review Checkers To Spot Fake Reviews (2026)

Are you looking for the best Amazon review checker? Do you want to know which one is actually worth using?

Finding products on Amazon is easy, but finding the right one is tricky. Almost 90% of shoppers read reviews before buying a product online. That’s why the number of fake reviews keeps growing, especially on Amazon, which has over 300 million active users.

A good review checker helps you spot fake and unreliable reviews. But if you’re an Amazon seller, the real question isn’t just “which reviews are fake?” It’s “how do I get more authentic reviews in the first place?” And that starts with selling the right product in the right category with an accurate listing.

Tools like SmartScout help with exactly that. SmartScout gives you a top-down view of Amazon’s marketplace, covering 43,000+ subcategories and 1.5 million brands, so you can pick products that have genuine demand and manageable competition. When your product fits the market and your listing matches buyer expectations, authentic positive reviews follow naturally.

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But you still need a good review checker to monitor what’s happening with your reviews and your competitors’. So in this article, we’ll cover the 8 best Amazon review checkers for both buyers and sellers, with overviews, key features, and pricing for each one.

Let’s dive in!

Best Amazon Review Checker: In A 2026 Nutshell

Need more time to read the whole article? Don’t worry, and look over the top Amazon review checkers here:

Fakespot : It detects unnatural reviews and gives an opinion based on grades. It is easy to use and suitable if you want a free tool. However, it does not work on iOS.

: It detects unnatural reviews and gives an opinion based on grades. It is easy to use and suitable if you want a free tool. However, it does not work on iOS. Review Index : It collects all the information about electronic gadgets and appliances available online to find genuine reviews. It is a free tool that provides a scoreboard for checking the review’s authenticity.

: It collects all the information about electronic gadgets and appliances available online to find genuine reviews. It is a free tool that provides a scoreboard for checking the review’s authenticity. AppBot : Works on sentiment analysis. It has a free version with all standard functions available for single-person use, while the paid version for teamwork is available too. It is a highly efficient Amazon review checker used by top companies for review analysis and replies.

: Works on sentiment analysis. It has a free version with all standard functions available for single-person use, while the paid version for teamwork is available too. It is a highly efficient Amazon review checker used by top companies for review analysis and replies. Review Monitoring : It divides the reviews into three sections- verified, unverified, and vine. It is great for sellers who want an overview of products sold daily.

: It divides the reviews into three sections- verified, unverified, and vine. It is great for sellers who want an overview of products sold daily. Review Meta : A free Amazon review checker that detects erased and deleted reviews makes a report card to find the most genuine reviews.

: A free Amazon review checker that detects erased and deleted reviews makes a report card to find the most genuine reviews. AMZ Insights : Filters out negative reviews with a rating of 3 or below, helps with market research, and gives a 10-day free demo.

: Filters out negative reviews with a rating of 3 or below, helps with market research, and gives a 10-day free demo. AMZ alerts : Best for Amazon sellers, protects your business, and alerts you to sudden and unexpected negative reviews or changes to your Amazon listings.

: Best for Amazon sellers, protects your business, and alerts you to sudden and unexpected negative reviews or changes to your Amazon listings. AMZ Tracker: It tracks your competitors’ performance, and its user-friendly interface makes it easy to navigate and use.

8+ Best Amazon Review Checkers for Buyers And Sellers

You might find many review checkers on the internet, but not all work similarly. Check out the details of the Top Amazon Review checkers for buyers and sellers, and see which one is the most worth using!

1. Fakespot Overview

Fakespot is one of our top picks for the best Amazon review checker. The tool uses AI to detect scammers, unauthentic reviews, and third-party sellers in real-time. It is available on Chrome, Firefox extension, and the Android app, and excels in checking the reliability of online buyers’ reviews. Lastly, it gives opinions based on grades A to F, so you can quickly analyze and identify fake reviews.

Key Features:

It saves you time and money.

Easy to use on mobile as well as desktop.

Filters are a common keyword used in reviews.

The browser extension adds fake spot analysis whenever you look for a product.

Advanced seller protection.

Price: Free

Our verdict:

The tool is excellent for analyzing and identifying fake reviews in no time. If you are looking for a quick solution that can be used through your mobile, Fakespot is the right tool for you. However, Apple recently removed the app from iOS after discovering inaccurate and misleading information about buyers and sellers. However, you can consider using it since it’s available for free.

2. Review Index Overview

Review Index can be called a review summarizer. It collects various information through opinions, reviews, and comparisons across the internet regarding the product and summarizes.

Additionally, it gives it a score of 10 and conducts spam tests, unverified review tests, etc. The user interface of Review Index is easy to use and highly beginner-friendly, so you can be assured that you can always count on Review Index!

Key features:

Easy to use. All you have to do is copy-paste the URL.

Meant for electronics, gadgets, and appliance reviews only.

Filters common keywords used in reviews.

Specially made for Amazon product reviews.

Offers a Google Chrome plugin version.

Price: Free

Our Verdict:

Review Index is an excellent option for electronics, appliances, and gadgets lovers looking for a detailed review check of their products on Amazon.

3. AppBot Overview

AppBot is another popular Amazon review checker that analyzes users’ sentiments to find genuine reviews. It is best for customer analytical teams, marketing, customer support, etc. Moreover, it has both free and paid versions to use. The results after analysis are portrayed in an easy-to-understand manner, making it efficient.

Key features:

Works for people from anywhere across the globe.

Translates reviews into the English language.

Measures the impact of reviews.

Replies on the star rating.

Special Amazon review tool to improve seller performance and customer reviews.

Price: A free version is available, but to unlock all the features, you will have to upgrade to the premium version starting at $39/month.

Our Verdict:

This tool is of great worth, which helps improve feedback. The free version of this review checker is sufficient for a single person’s use, while the paid version is best for an enterprise.

4. Review Monitoring Overview

This Amazon review checker parts the customer’s review into three sections: verified, unverified, and Vine. The verified reviews are the most genuine, while the Vine reviews are fake. Furthermore, the unverified reviews consist of reviews that may or may not be accurate. It also helps discover the best feature of the product you are looking for to make the selection easier.

Key features:

Compare reviews from different websites.

Works for restaurants and hotel booking reviews, too.

Saves time by customizing alerts.

Efficient teamwork.

Extremely easy to use.

Price: The pricing details have yet to be made available. However, you can use Review Monitoring by requesting the demo. The team will then provide a trial account that you can use. Once you are satisfied, you can upgrade to the paid plan.

Our verdict:

Review Monitoring is one of the most loved Amazon review checkers with great accuracy. The tool is reliable and suitable for every user. Additionally, it is trusted by major companies, so one can count on its reliability.

5. Review Meta Overview

Another reliable Amazon Review checker is Review Meta. It is a free tool for analysis and reviews. It is easy to use and works by copying and pasting the Amazon product URL into the search bar of the Review Meta website. Moreover, it filters out the most trusted reviews and prepares a report card with the pass, fails, and warns reviews.

Key features:

Made especially for Amazon product reviews.

Detects deleted reviews.

Available for free on the phone app and extension.

Excellent support options for users.

Price: Free

Our verdict:

Review Meta is worth trying, considering the accessible functions provided, but it sometimes disappoints buyers and sellers by counting natural reviews as unnatural.

6. AMZ Insights Overview

AMZ insights are among the top Amazon review checkers for sellers, which filter out negative reviews. It provides more than just review checking. You can find profitable products, discover competitors’ strategies, increase organic traffic, and more. Furthermore, you can also use it to search for Amazon’s best-selling keywords.

Key features:

Offers many other services like SEO, market research, etc.

Helps in competitor analysis.

Optimize and analyze listings to boost your sales.

Supports ten marketplaces.

Top-notch customer support.

Price: You get a 10-day free trial, and you have to upgrade to the paid plans starting at $39/month to $129/month.

Our verdict: AMZ Insights is an all-in-one solution for Amazon sellers with exceptional tools. It offers various solutions at an affordable price.

7. AMZ Alert Overview

Last but not least on the list is the AMZ Alert tool. AMZ Alert is known for its ability to increase business productivity. Although it offers various other features, one key feature is filtering negative reviews. We suggest using AMZ Alerts if you are an Amazon seller and need the best solution to protect your Amazon listings.

Key features:

Quick notifications for negative reviews, hijackers, etc.

Alerts engine API functionality.

Protects your brand.

Price: The price starts at $0.95/per ASIN a month.

Our verdict: It’s a great choice if you are a seller looking for an Amazon review checker with extra benefits in the package.

8. AMZ Tracker Overview

AMZ Tracker is a powerful Amazon review checker tool that allows you to monitor and manage your customer reviews easily. It’s designed to help you keep tabs on what customers are saying about your products so you can take action quickly when needed.

Key features:

Monitor & manage your customer reviews in real time.

Automate the process of requesting Amazon product reviews with one click.

Generate daily reports on review sentiment across your entire catalog of products.

Receive notifications when you get a new review, so you can take action quickly.

Pricing:

AMZ Tracker offers three different plans – Basic $50/month, Professional $100/month, and God Mode $200/month. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

Our verdict:

AMZ Tracker is one of the best Amazon review-checking tools currently available. It’s easy to use, powerful, and offers great value for money.

Why Use Amazon Review Checker

Amazon Review Checker is a handy tool for Amazon sellers and buyers alike. It helps you quickly identify potentially fake or biased reviews, which can help you decide which products to purchase. The tool also provides a detailed breakdown of the customer’s experience, including the type of product they purchased, the quality of their customer service experience, and their overall satisfaction with the product.

Furthermore, it can detect any suspicious activities associated with an account, such as duplicate accounts or reviews made on different accounts. With Amazon Review Checker in your arsenal, you can confidently decide what products to buy and which ones to avoid!

Going Beyond Review Checking: Preventing Fake Review Problems

Review checkers are great for identifying fake and biased reviews after they appear. But for sellers, the smartest approach is to prevent review problems before they start.

Most review issues come from three root causes: selling a product in an oversaturated or mismatched category, writing a listing that doesn’t accurately represent the product, or not understanding what your competitors are doing better.

A market research tool like SmartScout helps you address all three. You can use its Subcategory Tool to find product categories with real demand and manageable competition. The Brand Database shows you which brands are performing well and why. And the AI Listing Architect helps you create accurate, optimized listings that set proper buyer expectations. When buyers get exactly what they expect, they leave authentic positive reviews. And authentic reviews don’t get flagged by Amazon’s filters.

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How To Spot A Fake Amazon Review

Fake reviews on Amazon are unethical and dangerous for customers. To spot a fake review, look at the customer’s profile and check if there is a history of reviews posted in a short period or multiple reviews with the exact text.

Also, look at the rating to see if it’s overly positive, and check out any additional comments left by the customer. If they seem generic or have been used before, this could signify a fake review.

Finally, pay attention to the language used and whether it sounds natural or too promotional. If something doesn’t feel right, take your time to read more reviews from other customers to ensure that you make an informed decision about your purchase.

How Do Fake Reviews Affect Sellers & Buyers On Amazon?

Fake reviews on Amazon can have a huge impact on both sellers and buyers. Sellers may be tempted to post fake positive reviews to boost their product’s rating, which can increase sales. However, this ultimately harms the seller’s reputation, as customers may become suspicious of reviews that are too good to be true.

On the other hand, buyers may not trust reviews since they cannot tell whether or not they are genuine. Additionally, buyers may feel cheated and frustrated if they purchase a product based on false information from a fake review.

Ultimately, fake reviews can negatively affect the trust between sellers and buyers on Amazon, leading to decreased sales for both parties.

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Wrapping up: Fakespot is the Best Amazon Review Checker

That’s a wrap on our list of the best Amazon review checkers. While many of these tools are free, the premium ones are worth paying for if you need deeper analysis.

If you are a buyer and need a quick suggestion, go with Fakespot, Review Index, or Review Meta. All three are free and do a solid job of filtering out unreliable reviews.

If you are a seller, Review Monitoring, AMZ Insight, or AppBot are your best options for tracking and managing customer feedback.

But here’s one more piece of advice for sellers: review checkers help you spot problems, but the best review strategy is prevention. If you pick the right product, enter a category with genuine demand, and create a listing that accurately represents your product, you’ll naturally attract authentic reviews that don’t get flagged.

A tool like SmartScout helps you do exactly that. It gives you access to 43,000+ subcategory breakdowns, 1.5 million brand profiles, and real shopper traffic data, so you can make data-backed decisions before you even list your first product. You can start with its free Chrome Extension (1,000 lookups/month, no credit card) to see the data for yourself.